Inside Trump’s dysfunctional relationship with daughter Tiffany
Inside Trump’s dysfunctional relationship with daughter Tiffany
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Liz Hurley, 52, slammed for 'inappropriate' plunging dress at son's 16th party

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She once revealed that her 16-year-old son takes her sexy Instagram photos, but both Liz Hurley and Damian were in front of the lens for a family snap yesterday.

The 52-year-old uploaded the snap to the social media site from Damian’s 16th birthday party, which showed her dressed in an extremely plunging, sparkling dress.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years,” she captioned the post.

Liz Hurley

Liz Hurley has been slammed for wearing this plunging dress to her son's 16th birthday party. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

However, people were quick to judge the actress, with one fan even calling her an ‘embarrassing mum’.

“Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her,” another person said.

“A tiny bit inappropriate,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you".

Liz Hurley and Damian

Liz Hurley previously revealed her son Damian takes her bikini photos. Photo: Getty Images

Liz Hurley and Damian

Damian is Liz's only son. Photo: Getty Images

Others defended the star, with one person saying: “If you’ve got it... flaunt it”, and another saying she’s simply ‘beautiful’.

The mum-of-one hit back in February after being criticised for revealing that Damian, takes the majority of her risqué snaps.

“Liz doesn’t really care if people don’t like her but she won’t let anyone say she’s a bad mother,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It hasn’t been easy for her as a single mum and she known she’s not the most traditional mum but Damian is her life.”

It comes just weeks after Liz confessed that her son is behind the lens of a lot of her photos on Instagram.

“[Damian] definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too,” Liz said, according to The Sun.

Liz Hurley bikini

Liz is known for her saucy snaps. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Liz Hurley son Damian

Indeed, Damian's shadow appears to be in the background of this photo. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Liz Hurley

Liz also says her friends take her bikini photos for her. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Indeed, Damian’s shadow appears to be in a picture the stunning model posted to her Instagram just months ago.

Liz was celebrating getting up to 100,000 followers on Instagram and was videoed dancing in the sand.

Damian is rarely seen out-and-about in public but he does have 20,000 followers online.

The 16-year-old looks very like his mother and also bears a striking resemblance to his father, Steve Bing, who is the founder of the Shangri-La group.

Steve and Liz famously had a public feud after the birth of Damian in 2002, with the businessman denying at first that he was the baby’s father.

However, a paternity test proved that he was in fact Damian’s father.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

