News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The children's plea every oversharing parent needs to see
The children's plea every oversharing parent needs to see
Mum's warning after car seat stopped her baby from breathing
Mum's warning after car seat suffocates baby

Single mum supports teenage daughter by being paid to date

Kerry Justich
Yahoo7 Be /

Single parenting has its challenges, and for Jordyn Smith, managing finances is one of the hardest.

Bird Retrieves Small Meals for Owner
0:39

Bird Retrieves Small Meals for Owner
Guy Juggles Large Porcelain Jars
3:16

Guy Juggles Large Porcelain Jars
Guy Poses by Helicopter in Front of Snowy Mountain
0:20

Guy Poses by Helicopter in Front of Snowy Mountain
Man claims sex robot helps his marriage
2:21

Man claims sex robot helps his marriage
Pet Lizard Repeatedly Crawls on Owner's Laptop
0:45

Pet Lizard Repeatedly Crawls on Owner's Laptop
Dog Accidentally Kicks Toddler
0:25

Dog Accidentally Kicks Toddler
Boy’s story about helping his sister play football at recess will warm your heart
0:55

Boy’s story about helping his sister play football at recess will warm your heart
Disney’s iconic Dole Whip gets a new makeover
0:52

Disney’s iconic Dole Whip gets a new makeover
Group Rescues Sea Turtle Stranded on Beach
11:20

Group Rescues Sea Turtle Stranded on Beach
Guy Sets Record Surfing on Exercise Balls
0:26

Guy Sets Record Surfing on Exercise Balls
Artist Draws Realistic Goldfish
0:18

Artist Draws Realistic Goldfish
The children's plea every oversharing parent needs to see
1:00

The children's plea every oversharing parent needs to see
 

The mother, who does not receive child support, has held a variety of jobs — from serving as a cocktail waitress to being an exotic dancer — to offset the costs of raising her teenage daughter.

Currently though, the Las Vegas, Nev. resident is unemployed — but she’s still raking in cash (albeit, in a rather unorthodox way).

Through a website called WhatsYourPrice, Smith is being paid to go on dates and maintain platonic relationships with men.

Mum paid to date men

A Las Vegas mum is supporting her teenage daughter by being paid to date men. Photo: Getty Images

“The men will either send me an offer and I can counteroffer, or I’ll send them out an offer of like $150 to $200, and then they can counter or I can accept,” Smith explained to Yahoo Lifestyle of how the website works, an eBay-type service.

“It’s just like a bidding thing. But I don’t do less than $100.”

And while the arrangement is fairly similar to Seeking Arrangement, which connects women with “sugar daddies” or even comparable to being a prostitute, Smith insists that this process is different because of the lack of pressure, and legality.

“I did sign up for the Sugardaddie website, and that was just garbage,” she said.

“It put a bit of a bad taste in my mouth, so I didn’t really have high expectations for WhatsYourPrice, to be honest. I was nervous because I didn’t want the men to expect anything. But I did point out on my profile that it would be no strings attached. I am good company, I am fun, but don’t expect anything out of this.”

What she’s gotten out of the men she’s gone on dates with is nearly $3,000.

Although Smith says she’s typically not open with her daughter about the ways that she makes money, she’s found a way to explain to the teenager that she met this man on a dating website who’s looking to help their family financially.

“As long as she knows that I’m not here doing illegal things,” Smith said.

“It’s company. I am single, so I can date people. And why not if people want to pay for companionship or to date. Why not? Because most of the time these guys are really not that great, and you’re going and wasting your time for free.”

As for the future with this man in particular, Smith says she would be open to a relationship with him at some point. But first, she’s looking to start a business — with his initial investment.

“I want to do something in the beauty industry, maybe that’s spa or laser,” she said.

“So I’ve been kind of looking at businesses now, I just need to be able to give him a business plan and it’s gotta make sense to him.”

In the meantime, she continues to date around on the site to have some extra earnings, while doing some part-time foot modeling on the side as well.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top