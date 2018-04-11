We all have that one friend on social media who just can’t stop posting photos of their kids online.

The children's plea every oversharing parent needs to see

From the moment they take their first breath to their first playdate, the hilarious messy dinner they just smudged all over their face to their first steps – we’ve witnessed it all.

However, a new video has been released by the Child Rescue Coalition, which details exactly why parents need to think before they document every single moment of their kid’s life.

The video details some shocking statistics, claiming that ‘most parents will post 1,500 photos of their child before they turn five’.

“When our parents post these pictures, they might think it’s cute but they never think about how they are overexposing us, making us vulnerable to paedophiles and sex offenders” a child’s voice can be heard narrating the story.

According to The Child Rescue Coalition, 89 per cent of parents haven’t even checked to see what their privacy settings are on their social media accounts in the past year alone.

The video is aiming to make parents stop and think before they decide to upload a photo of their little one on social media, by taking over more than 100 hashtags online that overexpose children.

The charity is asking people to create a ‘Privacy Please Sign’ and share it online using one of the hashtags.

Experts have been warning parents for years about ‘sharenting’ and how they could be putting their children in vulnerable situations due to their incessant posting.

"It has been suggested that 50 percent of images shared on paedophile sites have been taken from parents' social media sites,” author of 'Raising Your Child in a Digital World', Dr Kirsty Goodwin, wrote in a blog post.

“We lose full control of where our kids' photos end up when we share them online."

The American Psychological Association urges parents to check their privacy setting and ‘consider all posts to be public’ before they post photos to social media.

They also suggest getting a second opinion on the photo and to respect their children’s privacy.

