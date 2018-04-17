News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum trolled after sharing heartbreaking photo of stillborn
Heartbroken mum trolled after sharing stillborn photo
Amazing photos of mum’s backyard birth
Amazing photos of mum’s backyard birth

Parents are queuing up for professional nappy changers

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s no secret that changing nappies is one of the least delightful jobs for a parent out there.

Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
0:59

Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
Never eat another bite of soggy cereal with this special bowl
0:48

Never eat another bite of soggy cereal with this special bowl
Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
1:07

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
0:39

Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
Cardi B Almost BREAKS UP With Offset Over Nicki Minaj Feud!
3:00

Cardi B Almost BREAKS UP With Offset Over Nicki Minaj Feud!
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
0:56

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
Animal Reunions That Will Melt Your Heart
1:34

Animal Reunions That Will Melt Your Heart
Things Only Canadians Will Understand
1:39

Things Only Canadians Will Understand
The Best Dancers on the Internet... Part 2
2:29

The Best Dancers on the Internet... Part 2
Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
3:44

Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
Pooch Does Not Like When His Human Pal Goes to Work
1:00

Pooch Does Not Like When His Human Pal Goes to Work
 

However, a parenting website in the UK has decided to give mums and dads the option of bypassing it completely by hiring a professional nappy changing service.

Childcare.co.uk initially launched the idea as an April Fool’s joke, but claim they’ve been inundated with requests for the service ever since.

“The World's First On-demand Uber-style Nappy Changing Service,” the April Fool’s Facebook post was first titled.

Professional nappy changer

A website in the UK is offering parents the chance to pay for a professional nappy changer. Photo: Getty Images

“Were always looking for new ways to make parents’ lives easier - so today we’re launching ‘Nappy 999’ an Uber-style peer-to-peer service for nappy changing!”

“We’ve seen a big rise in the demand for nappy changing help through our platform, and are now offering Nappy 999 responders for all your nappy-related emergencies.

“Available Anywhere, Anytime.”

The post went on to say that the nappy changer would charge $9 a go and the service would aim to have the professional out at the house within 10 minutes.

“This includes the cost of a fresh nappy and the disposal of the soiled nappy,” the post said.

Childcare.co.uk

Childcare.co.uk initially launched the service as an April Fool's joke. Photo: Facebook/Childcare.co.uk

And within hours of the joke being uploaded, interested parents began to private mail the website.

“Many parents have told us that they wish they could hire someone to change their children's nappies, and now they can with this service,” founder of Childcare.co.uk Richard Conway told the Daily Mail.

'We've already had more than 100 providers sign-up, but we're quite a way away from having a Nappy 999 First Responder within 10 minutes of every household in the UK, and that's why we need even more people to get involved.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top