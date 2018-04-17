What Khloe Kardashian's baby name actually means

News

Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

The Kardashians aren’t exactly known for their conventional baby names and Khloe Kardashian has decided to stick with giving the younger generation unique monikers.

The 33-year-old, who gave birth last Thursday to her first child with her basketball player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, revealed today that she has given her baby girl the name True.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!,” Khloe said in a gushing Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the name of her baby girl. Photo: Getty Images

According to website She Knows, True is actually an English name and people who are given it tend to be ‘leaders’ and ‘loyal’.

Baby name website nameberry claimed that True is an ‘inspirational and aspirational’ word, usually given to babies as a middle name.

However, Kris Jenner decided to clear up exactly why her daughter chose such an unusual name over an Instagram post.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True,” Kris captioned the post.

Khloe Kardashian baby name

Khloe announced on Instagram that her baby girl is called True. Photo: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

“FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

Khloe isn’t the first Hollywood star to give her child the unique name as back in 1998, actor Forest Whitaker called his daughter True.

Forest also gave the names Ocean, Sonnet and Autumn to his other children.

Likewise, music producer Dr. Dre called his daughter Truly when she was born in 2001.

Kris Jenner Instagram

Kris Jenner explained with this photo that the name runs in the family. Photo: Instagram/Kris Jenner

Khloe is simply continuing her sisters' stream of giving their children bizarre names.

Kourtney’s children are called Mason, Peneleope and Reign while Kim gave her first daughter the name North, her son the name Saint and her baby girl the name Chicago.

Even Kylie jumped on the bandwagon when she gave birth back in February and named her daughter Stormi.

