TV hosts shocked as mum admits to favourite child

Admitting you have a favourite child is a massive parenting taboo.
So when these two TV hosts were confronted by a mum-of-four who was happy to single out her favourite, they were really quite shocked.
This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sat down with Alisha who has been on the receiving end of a constant stream of backlash since owning that she enjoys the company of her two-year-old child Kennedie more than the other three.
“Kennedie is just all round nicer to be around,” Alisha said.
“I’ve just got that different bond with Kennedie, I have got such a bond with her. I’m not sure if it’s down to breastfeeding.”
Alisha’s other children are aged nine, seven and one, and given the eldest two had started school when Kennedie was born, Alisha was able to spend lots of valuable alone time with her.
She was also able to breastfeed, which she believes strengthened their bond, and says that Kennedie has always been an easier baby to care for.
That didn’t stop host Holly from holding back her surprise however, and she questioned how the other children would feel.
“That going in your head as a child and living with that inside, and that growing and becoming bigger, do you not worry about the impact that’s going to have on them?” she asked.
Alisha replied that her other children are aware she spends more time with Kennedie, but know that she “loves them just as much”.
The negative responses have continued on social media, where people said the confession would ‘destroy’ the mum’s relationship with her other children.
