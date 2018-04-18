Liz Hurley's son 'embarrassed' by his 52-year-old mum's snaps

Liz Hurley may have revealed a few months ago that her 16-year-old son, Damian, takes the majority of her sexy Instagram snaps.

But according to sources, the teenager is ‘embarrassed’ over his 52-year-old mum’s passion for posing provocatively online.

“Damian’s starting to get a lot of ribbing from friends,” a source told Heat magazine.

“He’s at the age where everything his mum does is embarrassing, and he just can’t understand why she can’t cover up a bit more.”

However, if he thought his actress mum was going to change her behavior online, he will be sorely mistaken, as Liz has apparently told Damian she’s ‘extremely proud’ of how she looks.

“She told Damian if he didn’t stop complaining she would start wearing a nun’s habit to his parents’ evenings,” the source said.

Damian’s reported embarrassment over his mum’s photos come just days after she shared a snap on her Instagram which showed her wearing a French maid’s outfit.

“My favourite episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form.” Liz captioned the snap.

She was of course referencing her hit show The Royals, which is now in its fourth season.

Liz plays the role of Queen Helena while Damian joined the show in 2016 for his first acting role as Prince Hansel.

And while Liz’s outfit was obviously part of her stage costume, people weren’t impressed with it on her Instagram page.

“Why dress like that in front of your son,” one person said, while another simply said: “something so wrong about this photo”.

The photo came after Liz was blasted by fans last week for posing at Damian’s 16th birthday party wearing a plunging sparkling dress.

“A tiny bit inappropriate,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you".

Others defended the star, with one person saying: “If you’ve got it... flaunt it”, and another saying she’s simply ‘beautiful’.

The mum-of-one hit back in February after being criticised for revealing that Damian, takes the majority of her risqué snaps.

“Liz doesn’t really care if people don’t like her but she won’t let anyone say she’s a bad mother,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It hasn’t been easy for her as a single mum and she known she’s not the most traditional mum but Damian is her life.”

