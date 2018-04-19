Kylie Jenner mum-shamed for leaving baby at home to attend Coachella

She gave birth to her first baby in February and now Kylie Jenner has been slammed online for going to a music festival just two months later.

The 20- year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star famously went into hiding for nine months when she was pregnant with her baby girl Stormi, but she’s been making up for it ever since, making an appearance at Coachella last weekend.

Within hours of arriving at the Indio desert festival, Kylie caused a ruckus on her Instagram account, when she uploaded a picture showing off her outfit alongside the caption: “I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom”.

The mummy-shamers came out in force, with people lambasting the young mum for leaving Stormi at home so she could go party.

“What makes yourself “a cool mom” that leaves their baby behind to go to a party????,” one commenter said on the photo, while another person simply commented saying “go watch your kid”.

Others were concerned about whether or not Kylie was supposed to be breastfeeding Stormi or if she is using formula.

“What I don’t understand is how you are ensuring your milk supply while away from your baby? Are you expressing milk every 2/3 hours??? Hopefully,” a worried fan said.

“There’s something called formula or if she breastfeeds she could have put it in a container,” a fan said, defending the reality star.

However, the shaming just kept coming on Kylie’s Instagram account, with mums fuming over her weekend appearance.

“You can’t just leave you’re newborn, why would you have a baby if you were planning to take breaks away from it already. This is why you don’t have babies in your 20s because you’re supposed to party not be a mom,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “What a cool mom!!! Leaving her newborn alone for days on end!!!”

There’s no confirmation however that Kylie did leave two-month-old Stormi back in Calabasas while she flew off to the desert with her best friend Jordyn and her older sister Kourtney, as perhaps she just didn’t show the bub in her pictures.

Kylie’s loyal fans were quick to jump to her defense when she began to get trolled online.

“A real mom needs a break. She carried Stormi in her belly for 9 months and now stormi is two-months-old so I think if she wants to go out then she can,” one commenter said.

Another person said: “She loves Stormi and going to a party for a few days doesn’t make her a bad mother.”

