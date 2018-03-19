How to combat 'sharenting'

While there's nothing better than keeping in touch with family on social media, do you ever get sick of seeing that adorable nephew pop up all over your feed; like 10 times a day?

It’s possible his parents have become sharenting culprits. Something that’s definitely on the rise considering how many infants already have their own Instagram accounts.

So what is ‘Sharenting’? As you might guess, the term is used to describe the overuse of social media by parents to share content which is based around their children.

Aussie celeb and proud father Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli, knows what it's like living in the public eye, and has revealed there's a constant struggle between which elements of his life go online, and which remain private.

He ends up sharing a lot about his kids and family life as part of his job as a radio presenter, but where do you draw the line?

“We are always encouraged to share our lives on the radio show," he tells Be, "I share a lot about my kids and the crazy things fatherhood brings, even my relationship - much to Lisa, my wife’s, dislike.”

Sharenting and oversharing is a big issue not just for parents but people in general. The average child for example, has 1,000 photos of themselves online before they turn five, which is crazy.

Here, Wippa shares his top tips when it comes to combatting sharenting.

Pick and choose

“Learn to pick and choose the moments you want to share with complete strangers of your children.

"Once an image is live, it’s there forever it’s important to give each image a 12 second pause as to whether it’s for Facebook,” he tells us.

Be present

“It’s so easy to be distracted by devices, text messages, emails and social media. My biggest advice to future and current dads is to try and be present as much as possible.

"The email can wait, so can the text response, being present and learning to shut off has made me appreciate more and more special moments.”

Remember you’re documenting someone else’s life

“Fortunately, my kids are so young still they think their dad is the coolest thing ever. As much as I’m stoked about that, it’s also a reminder that they’re children and don’t know how to say no to an embarrassing photo or two mum and dad thinks should be shared with all their mates,” Wippa says.

“The other day Ted did a number two in his potty, it was awesome - we’re so proud of him and while I might tell anyone and everyone who will listen I’m not going to share it online out of privacy for the poor fella that one day he’ll grow up and probably doesn’t want that out on google for future girlfriends to see.”

Wippa says everything changed when he became a father and to try and combat the issue of sharenting within his own world, he decided to sign up to the Tinybeans app, who he now represents as a spokesperson.

Founded by Sydney parents, Tinybeans is an online platform that offers a ‘safer way’ for parents to share moments and record milestones with just family and friends securely, on a private network.

“My parents live interstate, so they can’t be around for all the little disasters and happy, crazy moments that happen at home everyday,” Wippa says.

“The Tinybeans app has allowed Lisa and I to share our most intimate and private family moments with them of Jack and Ted, including when Lisa was in the obstetrician’s room about to pop.

“Now there’s no such thing as oversharing with our families and closest friends.”

