Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

How the royal baby will change the family dynamic

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re the perfect nuclear family, with mum, dad, a boy and girl.

Prince Charles and Camilla greet the public at Brisbane's Botanic Gardens.
But that’s all about to change for Kate Middleton and Prince William as they gear up to add another bub to the brood next month.

But what does that mean for the family dynamic, especially with Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, at crucial stages in their life?

Kate Middleton Prince William George Charlotte

Along with the new arrival comes a completely different dynamic. Photo: Getty

According to psychologist and director of Sydney Child Psychology Centre Dr Fiona Martin, having three children is definitely an adjustment – but one the royals should be well equipped for.

“It’s going to be quite busy, but I’m sure they’re going to have a lot of help,” Dr Martin tells Be.

“I think the biggest transition is to go from having no children to one, because you used to have a life where you could pick and choose what you wanted to do, and then someone’s life depends on you and it’s all consuming.

“Once you have two, you do need to become a little bit more relaxed, and let things go, plus they’ll have assistance. I’m sure Kate won’t need to get stressed at any time, because I’m sure they’ll be able to get help at the drop of the hat.”

Kate Middleton Prince William

Hands-on parents Kate and Wills are set to add another to their brood. Photo: Getty

For Dr Martin, who has four children herself, the biggest thing for Kate and Wills to do is make sure George and Charlotte don’t feel neglected when the baby arrives.

“What makes children interact well is the age and stage they’re at,” says Dr Martin.

“Parenting practices can have an impact, so for Kate, the things she might need to consider are giving each of her children enough attention.

Dr Fiona Martin Sydney Children Psychology

Psychologist Dr Martin is mum to four kids under the age of 12 herself. Photo: Instagram/drfionamartin

“That might be a challenge when you’re a mother of three, but making sure you give them your time – that’s thinking about what they like doing and spending time with each of them – is important.”

Of course, there’s the practicalities of having three children to think about as well.

Kate Middleton nanny

Kate and Wills enlisted the help of their nanny Maria Borrallo after George's birth. Photo: Getty

“You look for shortcuts, or life-cuts, all the time,” says Dr Martin. “Do the lunches the night before, pre-prepare meals, plan and think ahead.

“There’s also the practical things like a bigger car, or the breakfast bar in the kitchen. Most people only have three seats, so you need to add a few!”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

