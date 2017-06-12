News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel
Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel

Mum’s genius baby bottle storage hack

Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

All hail Brooke – queen of the de-cluttering!

Cold Brew-Infused Red Wine Is Now A Thing We Always Knew We Needed
3:23

Cold Brew-Infused Red Wine Is Now A Thing We Always Knew We Needed
Wine Bottles Fall off Shelf at Liquor Store
0:43

Wine Bottles Fall off Shelf at Liquor Store
Snake found lurking in fridge
0:12

Snake found lurking in fridge
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
0:59

Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Huge waves batter Penzance as UK braces for Arctic blast
0:48

Huge waves batter Penzance as UK braces for Arctic blast
Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
0:52

Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
China claims world record for longest ice bar
0:37

China claims world record for longest ice bar
Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
1:25

Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
23 Artists Who REJECTED Trump's Inauguration Invite
8:43

23 Artists Who REJECTED Trump's Inauguration Invite
Kylie Jenner Oozes Sexuality In Blonde Wig &amp; Revealing Top At Photo Shoot -- Watch
0:20

Kylie Jenner Oozes Sexuality In Blonde Wig & Revealing Top At Photo Shoot -- Watch
 

If you’re a mum and you’ve ever had a screaming and hungry baby on one arm, while you’re digging through the dish drainer to find a clean bottle that’s ready to go, the solution is finally here.

Thanks to one quick-thinking mum from Texas the days of searching for a matching lid are over.

Brooke has come up with a great baby bottle hack. Photo: Facebook

With two young children of her own and a large number of bottles lying around – who has time to wash a double dose of bottles six times a day anyway – Brooke McDaniel decided to find a better way to store them.

RELATED: Woman’s genius makeup shower hack
RELATED: Reddit users reveal their best travel hacks

Her genius hack – use a shower caddy.

The humble shower caddy to the rescue. Photo: Facebook

“It's a $12 shower caddy. Best ‘bottle holder’ I could ever have. All my bottles in one place on my wall, space I wasn't utilising, instead of having a cabinet with bottles overflowing from it,” she wrote on Facebook earlier this year.

The idea has ‘saved’ her kitchen and the post has been shared over 120k times by mum’s grateful for the tip.

“Every bottle holder was bulky and just didn’t fit my needs, so I improvised,” Brooke told Buzzfeed parents.

Brooke says the idea has 'saved' her kitchen. Photo: Facebook

Who would have thought the humble shower caddy would come to the rescue in this situation. And the best part – they’re so cheap.

“I never expected this post to get shared so much. I'm just a normal person with a good idea. I'm glad others are finding it helpful,” Brooke says.

Well you’ve made all our lives easier Brooke so thank you!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top