Mum’s genius baby bottle storage hack

All hail Brooke – queen of the de-cluttering!

If you’re a mum and you’ve ever had a screaming and hungry baby on one arm, while you’re digging through the dish drainer to find a clean bottle that’s ready to go, the solution is finally here.

Thanks to one quick-thinking mum from Texas the days of searching for a matching lid are over.

With two young children of her own and a large number of bottles lying around – who has time to wash a double dose of bottles six times a day anyway – Brooke McDaniel decided to find a better way to store them.

Her genius hack – use a shower caddy.

“It's a $12 shower caddy. Best ‘bottle holder’ I could ever have. All my bottles in one place on my wall, space I wasn't utilising, instead of having a cabinet with bottles overflowing from it,” she wrote on Facebook earlier this year.

The idea has ‘saved’ her kitchen and the post has been shared over 120k times by mum’s grateful for the tip.

“Every bottle holder was bulky and just didn’t fit my needs, so I improvised,” Brooke told Buzzfeed parents.

Who would have thought the humble shower caddy would come to the rescue in this situation. And the best part – they’re so cheap.

“I never expected this post to get shared so much. I'm just a normal person with a good idea. I'm glad others are finding it helpful,” Brooke says.

Well you’ve made all our lives easier Brooke so thank you!

