News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Mum's genius dinner hack

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A mum has shared a nifty idea online to help stay more organised when it comes to planning dinners.

Dog and Ferret Become Fast Friends
0:29

Dog and Ferret Become Fast Friends
Dog Excitedly Greets Owner After Three Months Apart
1:00

Dog Excitedly Greets Owner After Three Months Apart
Laptop Explodes and Burns Down Office Building
18:46

Laptop Explodes and Burns Down Office Building
Freerunner Shows off Flip Combos at Beach
0:17

Freerunner Shows off Flip Combos at Beach
Timelapse of Crowd Walking Down Street at Gun Violence Rally
0:25

Timelapse of Crowd Walking Down Street at Gun Violence Rally
Woman Hides in Christmas Present to Surprise Parents
0:45

Woman Hides in Christmas Present to Surprise Parents
Little Boy Throws Broccoli on Floor During Dinner
0:43

Little Boy Throws Broccoli on Floor During Dinner
Mother Otter Takes Care of Baby Otter
1:11

Mother Otter Takes Care of Baby Otter
Daughter Struggles to Understand Riddle
7:53

Daughter Struggles to Understand Riddle
Dog Tries to Eat Air Coming out of Blowdryer
0:14

Dog Tries to Eat Air Coming out of Blowdryer
Spectators Watch Demolition of Television Tower
2:25

Spectators Watch Demolition of Television Tower
Parents Surprise Daughter With New Car and Surfboard
3:15

Parents Surprise Daughter With New Car and Surfboard
 

Using nothing more than a baking tray and some stickers, magnetic tape, decorative tape and a label maker from good old Kmart mum Lorin Holcroft now has the perfect weekly dinners list hanging in her kitchen.

“Trying to be more organised,” she shared in a post to the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group.

“Thought I’d share in case it inspires someone.”

kmart hack

Lorin turned a baking tray into a meal planner. Photo: Facebook

Having originally spotted the trick on Pinterest, she shared two photos showing how she had printed different meals onto labels and attached them to the inside of a generic backing tray – the only item not from Kmart.

On the outside of the tray is the weekly menu, something different each day, and having attached the labels with magnetic tape she can easily swap them out.

dinner hack

She printed her meals on labels and hides them in the tray with magnetic tape. Photo: Facebook

dinner planning hack

She then plans each meal and can switch things around easily. Photo: Facebook

Many were quick to say they would definitely be trying this out themselves.

“This is an awesome idea. Think I might use this,” one person commented.

“Love this idea! Thank you for sharing,” another added.

Great for organisation and inspiration.

And by the looks of what’s on offer we wouldn’t mind an invite to dinner either.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top