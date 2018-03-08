Mum's genius dinner hack

A mum has shared a nifty idea online to help stay more organised when it comes to planning dinners.

Using nothing more than a baking tray and some stickers, magnetic tape, decorative tape and a label maker from good old Kmart mum Lorin Holcroft now has the perfect weekly dinners list hanging in her kitchen.

“Trying to be more organised,” she shared in a post to the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group.

“Thought I’d share in case it inspires someone.”

Having originally spotted the trick on Pinterest, she shared two photos showing how she had printed different meals onto labels and attached them to the inside of a generic backing tray – the only item not from Kmart.

On the outside of the tray is the weekly menu, something different each day, and having attached the labels with magnetic tape she can easily swap them out.

Many were quick to say they would definitely be trying this out themselves.

“This is an awesome idea. Think I might use this,” one person commented.

“Love this idea! Thank you for sharing,” another added.

Great for organisation and inspiration.

And by the looks of what’s on offer we wouldn’t mind an invite to dinner either.

