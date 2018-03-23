News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

The $7 trick to make shopping with your baby easier

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A mum has come up with a genius – and super cheap – trick to make shopping with your young baby so much easier.

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
0:29

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
Jet Ski Extinguishes Fire on Boat
3:46

Jet Ski Extinguishes Fire on Boat
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
 

We’re all for less stress in our lives, and every mum will know having to take a young child shopping, and trying to juggle everything with a trolley can be a nightmare.

Gone are the days of having to decide whether to take your pram in and pile everything on top, or precariously place your baby in the trolley seat.

Because now mum-of-three Jazz has posted her oh so simple solution online and solved all our problems.

kmart hack

Mum Jazz shared this genius idea online. Photo: Facebook

“Here's a hack! Keep baby upright in trolley with a neck pillow. Also has a strap to strap baby in and loop at front to attach a toy,” she shared on the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook page.

She also shared images of her daughter sitting safely and happily upright in a Kmart trolley with a Neckroll Cushion around her.

And the best part – the cushion only costs $7.

Mum’s everywhere were quick to praise Jazz for her idea, saying that they will definitely be trying this out.

$7 kmart hack

The item costs just $7 from Kmart. Photo: Facebook

“I just used to pack cat food around the baby, this looks easier,” one person commented.

“Saves getting pram out when shopping and more room to buy more stuff,” another agreed.

The brilliant idea keeps your baby comfortable, and secure. The strap on the end can be tied to the trolley like a seatbelt, and a toy can be attached to the loop at the front.

Why did we not think of this before?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top