The $7 trick to make shopping with your baby easier

A mum has come up with a genius – and super cheap – trick to make shopping with your young baby so much easier.

We’re all for less stress in our lives, and every mum will know having to take a young child shopping, and trying to juggle everything with a trolley can be a nightmare.

Gone are the days of having to decide whether to take your pram in and pile everything on top, or precariously place your baby in the trolley seat.

Because now mum-of-three Jazz has posted her oh so simple solution online and solved all our problems.

“Here's a hack! Keep baby upright in trolley with a neck pillow. Also has a strap to strap baby in and loop at front to attach a toy,” she shared on the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook page.

She also shared images of her daughter sitting safely and happily upright in a Kmart trolley with a Neckroll Cushion around her.

And the best part – the cushion only costs $7.

Mum’s everywhere were quick to praise Jazz for her idea, saying that they will definitely be trying this out.

“I just used to pack cat food around the baby, this looks easier,” one person commented.

“Saves getting pram out when shopping and more room to buy more stuff,” another agreed.

The brilliant idea keeps your baby comfortable, and secure. The strap on the end can be tied to the trolley like a seatbelt, and a toy can be attached to the loop at the front.

Why did we not think of this before?

