News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Single mum supports teenage daughter by being paid to date
Single mum supports teenage daughter by being paid to date

Clooney twins keeping George up

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

If you catch him looking a bit sleepy, George Clooney has revealed it's because newborn twins Ella and Alexander are keeping him up at night!

Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
1:38

Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
Amal Clooney Fears for her Life Taking ISIS to Court
0:56

Amal Clooney Fears for her Life Taking ISIS to Court
George Clooney Trolls Haters on Second Wedding Anniversary
1:06

George Clooney Trolls Haters on Second Wedding Anniversary
'Tomorrowland' teaser trailer
2:04

'Tomorrowland' teaser trailer
The Breakdown: Men's Grooming
2:06

The Breakdown: Men's Grooming
George Clooney Says Son Alexander ‘Laughs Louder Than Everyone In the Room’
0:52

George Clooney Says Son Alexander ‘Laughs Louder Than Everyone In the Room’
George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones to Passengers on Flight
0:59

George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones to Passengers on Flight
Amal & George Clooney Welcome Twins
1:28

Amal & George Clooney Welcome Twins
Amal Clooney and Her Baby Bump Continue to Fight ISIS
1:03

Amal Clooney and Her Baby Bump Continue to Fight ISIS
Remember When George Clooney Looked Like This?
1:27

Remember When George Clooney Looked Like This?
George Clooney Talks Twins at Suburbicon Premiere with Wife Amal
1:44

George Clooney Talks Twins at Suburbicon Premiere with Wife Amal
Panda Learns a Life Lesson Over Lunch
0:26

Panda Learns a Life Lesson Over Lunch
 

The 56-year-old has confesed that he feels "guilty" when wife Amal gets up so constantly for feedings but it appears the glamourous couple are in it together.

A bit tired George? Source: Getty

"I do every three hours [and] if I don’t get up, I feel guilty, you know? My wife is up nursing every three hours so it’s a lot of work, but it’s fun!" George told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival.

With George and Amal back dazzling red carpets, the Ocean's Eleven star admitted while his daughter and son are being cared for in LA, the first-time parents are never too far away.

"They’re in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago," the proud dad added.

The actor has revealed he gets up with wife Amal for feedings. Source: Getty

The couple welcomed a son and daughter earlier this year. Source: Getty

RELATED: George and Amal 'done' with babies

RELATED: George reveals what his twins’ personalities are like

But it seems the lack of sleep won't be for too long, with George recently admitting he's doubtful he and his wife of three years will add to their brood.

"I already had them quite late," George confessed to The Hollywood Reporter last week, however Amal praised her husband, telling the publication George was a "great" hands-on dad!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top