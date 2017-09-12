Clooney twins keeping George up

If you catch him looking a bit sleepy, George Clooney has revealed it's because newborn twins Ella and Alexander are keeping him up at night!

The 56-year-old has confesed that he feels "guilty" when wife Amal gets up so constantly for feedings but it appears the glamourous couple are in it together.

"I do every three hours [and] if I don’t get up, I feel guilty, you know? My wife is up nursing every three hours so it’s a lot of work, but it’s fun!" George told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival.

With George and Amal back dazzling red carpets, the Ocean's Eleven star admitted while his daughter and son are being cared for in LA, the first-time parents are never too far away.

"They’re in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago," the proud dad added.

RELATED: George and Amal 'done' with babies

RELATED: George reveals what his twins’ personalities are like

But it seems the lack of sleep won't be for too long, with George recently admitting he's doubtful he and his wife of three years will add to their brood.

"I already had them quite late," George confessed to The Hollywood Reporter last week, however Amal praised her husband, telling the publication George was a "great" hands-on dad!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram