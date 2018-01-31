We all know to never, under any circumstances, to leave a child in a hot car, but what about a kid’s car seat?

Mum's horror as child's car seat catches on fire

One mum in the US was horrified to return to her car on a sunny day to find her daughter’s seat was smoking and catching on fire.

Amanda Kenny DeAngelis had a mirror hanging loosely from the back of the driver’s seat, and never imagined it would do anything more than entertain her bub.

Taking to Facebook to warn other mums not to make the same mistake, she wrote, “This happened today!”

“I was rushing home and didn’t sit in my seat checking emails and responding to texts like I typically do if Mila is sleeping. I’ve use car seats with mirrors with all my kids-never have I experienced this! Scary!”

While many of the responses were quite negative and blamed and shamed Amanda for not thinking of this possibility, other parents were genuinely glad to get the heads up.

“Well it’s kinda common sense that a mirror would do this. Worse mother of the year award definitely goes to you!” one person wrote.

While another hit back, “I don’t know about all of you but I don’t double check the angle of the mirror when I put my baby in the car.”

Others thanked her for sharing and commented that, “as a parent we have so many other things to worry about fluke light refraction isn’t really on the top of my list.”

Britex, who make the car seats, told Be in a statement, "Direct sunlight reflecting off shiny objects in a car can be dangerous."

"The federal government requires all car seats and the interior of vehicles to meet flame retardant standards. In this incident the flame retardants in the car seat did their job.

"As always, parents and caregivers should exercise caution when using any after-market car seat accessories, including back seat mirrors. All back seat mirrors should be installed correctly, securely attached and mounted to the vehicle head restraint. Incorrect installation can result in injury if the mirror becomes a projectile in a crash."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram