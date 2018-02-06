News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie mum reveals horror bullying left daughter suicidal
Mum reveals horror bullying left 11-year-old daughter suicidal

Mum's shock after explicit photos sent to daughter's iPad

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

One Aussie mum has issued a warning to other parents after her young daughter was sent pornographic messages and photos to her iPad while she was using an app.

Woman skis on the streets of London instead of the slopes
0:39

Woman skis on the streets of London instead of the slopes
Nick Gives RTM Staff The Gift Of A Prank
1:56

Nick Gives RTM Staff The Gift Of A Prank
Houston Texans' Biggest Little Fan Gets Early Christmas Surprise
1:02

Houston Texans' Biggest Little Fan Gets Early Christmas Surprise
Elvis Costello Sings the Theme Song for 'Pete the Cat'
0:40

Elvis Costello Sings the Theme Song for 'Pete the Cat'
Ivanka Trump's Boots Are Getting Some Interesting Reviews on Amazon
2:03

Ivanka Trump's Boots Are Getting Some Interesting Reviews on Amazon
Judith Light Looks Back on the ‘Powerful and Moving’ Experience of Playing a Prostitute on One Life to Live
1:13

Judith Light Looks Back on the ‘Powerful and Moving’ Experience of Playing a Prostitute on One Life to Live
Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Full Trailer
2:25

Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Full Trailer
Parents Are Outraged at Amazons Pot-Leaf Leggings for Little Girls
1:23

Parents Are Outraged at Amazons Pot-Leaf Leggings for Little Girls
EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek At Amazon Prime Series Just Add Magic Season 2
2:33

EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek At Amazon Prime Series Just Add Magic Season 2
'The Fashion Hero's' Brooke Hogan Talks Body Positivity: 'Being Hulk Hogan's Daughter You Definitely Don't Come Out 110 Pounds & Petite'
1:57

'The Fashion Hero's' Brooke Hogan Talks Body Positivity: 'Being Hulk Hogan's Daughter You Definitely Don't Come Out 110 Pounds & Petite'
Hugh Hefner as you've never seen him before
1:31

Hugh Hefner as you've never seen him before
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
 

Melbourne mum-of-three Sonja Bouw, who is now based in Chicago, had downloaded a music video app for her seven-year-old daughter Allegra to use.

However the mum became suspicious when she noticed her daughter shutting the iPad as she walked past, and opened it to find the offensive content pop up.

Paedophile predator iPad

Sonja's issued a warning after her daughter Allegra (right) was targeted by an online predator via her iPad. Photo: Instagram/mrsbouw

“I was shocked and absolutely horrified,” Sonja told the Daily Mail.

“I felt sick to the stomach knowing that some disgusting paedophile was trying to take advantage of my daughter's innocence. I was so shaken up.”

Ipad app online predator

Sonja only happened to notice the messages by chance. Photo: Instagram/mrsbouw

Despite Allegra closing the iPad before she could see the images, Sonja reveals her daughter burst into tears and was violated by the incident.

With some of the messages reading, “Show me your p**** here’s my c*** baby, as well as pornographic photos and videos being sent through, it’s seen Sonja urge all parents to keep a close eye on their children’s devices.

Calling the incident a ‘wake up call’, the mum – who also has daughters Anya and Theodora – is determined to speak out so that it doesn’t happen to others.

Online predator sends porn texts and messages

The US-based mum wants other parents to check what's on their children's iPads. Photo: Instagram/mrsbouw

“It's moments like these where your life as a parent flashes before your eyes,” Sonja told the Daily Mail.

“Everything you have worked so hard to build and protect can be ripped from you in an instant.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top