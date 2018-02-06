Mum's shock after explicit photos sent to daughter's iPad

One Aussie mum has issued a warning to other parents after her young daughter was sent pornographic messages and photos to her iPad while she was using an app.

Melbourne mum-of-three Sonja Bouw, who is now based in Chicago, had downloaded a music video app for her seven-year-old daughter Allegra to use.

However the mum became suspicious when she noticed her daughter shutting the iPad as she walked past, and opened it to find the offensive content pop up.

“I was shocked and absolutely horrified,” Sonja told the Daily Mail.

“I felt sick to the stomach knowing that some disgusting paedophile was trying to take advantage of my daughter's innocence. I was so shaken up.”

Despite Allegra closing the iPad before she could see the images, Sonja reveals her daughter burst into tears and was violated by the incident.

With some of the messages reading, “Show me your p**** here’s my c*** baby, as well as pornographic photos and videos being sent through, it’s seen Sonja urge all parents to keep a close eye on their children’s devices.

Calling the incident a ‘wake up call’, the mum – who also has daughters Anya and Theodora – is determined to speak out so that it doesn’t happen to others.

“It's moments like these where your life as a parent flashes before your eyes,” Sonja told the Daily Mail.

“Everything you have worked so hard to build and protect can be ripped from you in an instant.”

