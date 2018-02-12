The kids movie scene sparking calls for boycott

You might think a children’s movie is completely harmless but a group of mums want to ban the new Peter Rabbit film over claims of bullying.

Parents have called for a boycott slamming a scene in the movie as possibly endangering children’s lives.

The film, starring James Cordon and Aussie actress Rose Byrne, is a live action remake of the children’s classic story.

But a scene where the rabbits gang up on the farmer and attack him with berries he is allergic to has sparked outrage among multiple allergy groups, according to The Sun.

Kids with Allergies, a branch of The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, have written to Sony Pictures complaining that the film is a ‘danger’ and ‘makes light of the seriousness of food allergies and suggests that food allergies are made up for attention’.

The group put up a Facebook post online, which has been shared over 10,000 times and sparked the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

In the post they wrote, “character is intentionally attacked with his allergen, leading to anaphylaxis and the use of pinephrine.”

“Parents should be aware of this before your children see the movie so you can talk with your child(ren) about it.”

From the comments on the post, many concerned parents agreed.

“The movie promotes bullying others to the point where the main characters purposefully cause another to go into anaphylactic reaction! How the hell is that funny,” one person commented.

“As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual.”

Others however said that people were just overreacting and the movie was simply a bit of fun.

“Boycott if you choose but you are talking about a movie that has a talking rabbit with a jacket and no pants,” one person wrote.

“I'm sorry your child has a food allergen. I know it can be terrifying but this is a movie,” another added.

