Hero flight attendant becomes viral baby whisperer

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: struggling with a crying baby on a hours-long flight as other passengers give you dirty looks.

For one mum-of-three, who was at her wit’s end after her youngest had been bawling for half an hour straight, an unlikely hero emerged after a flight attendant stepped in to help.

Fellow passenger Rachel Yuen captured the moment on her phone when Hawaiian Airlines staffer Gina Reyes decided she needed to act during a recent flight from Hawaii to LA.

“[Mum] of three was doing her best to calm her youngest one down,” revealed Rachel in a Facebook post that’s since gone viral.

“Her oldest couldn’t have been more than 5 years old. I watched her turn into an acrobat, trying to sooth her crying toddler... She paced the aisles back and forth and nothing could calm him down. A couple in front of her kept turning around; giving her a stink eye.”

The unidentified mum was at the end of her tether when cabin crew member and mum-of-four Gina, nicknamed ‘Momma Gina’ amongst her friends, stepped in.

“A flight attendant walks over and asked to hold her son,” wrote Rachel.

“The mother seemed reluctant, embarrassed and at her wits end. She had tried for at least 45 minutes and nothing worked.

“The toddler reached out and the flight attendant rocked him... Up and down the aisle until he finally gave in. This is true Aloha spirit.”

Gina’s act of kindness went viral, with her employer calling her out on Twitter.

Mahalo to Flight Attendant Gina for truly sharing the #alohaspirit ♥️ https://t.co/Bpgi46n3Ms — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) February 15, 2018

For Gina, who admits she's always helping mums settle babies on her flights, it's just a simple act of kindness that makes such a difference.

“I saw a place where I could help,” Gina told news site khon2. “I was rocking and singing to him. I was singing lullabies to him.”

