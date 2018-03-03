Mum makes thousands selling her breastmilk

A mum of two is making thousands by selling her breastmilk to men online.

Yep, you read that right – men!

Rafaela Lamprou, 24, from Cyprus, gave birth to her son Anjelo seven months ago and found herself producing excess milk that she had no room to store.

The hotel worker, who also has a four-year-old daughter, Hailey, started donating her milk to women who were struggling to produce it for their babies.

But the 24-year-old soon found that men were approaching her for the milk, either as part of their health regime, or for fetish reasons.

“I was producing 80 ounces (2.3 litres) of milk a day and giving it to women locally,” Rafaela explains.

“Then I started shipping it to the UK. I liked seeing the new mums faces when I was able to help them.”

“I then started to get some enquiries from men. It started with men who were interested in bodybuilding. They say it is good for building muscle mass.”

“But then I started to get enquiries from men with fetishes.”

After getting enquiries from men, she decided to charge male buyers 1Euro (AUD$1.60) per ounce of breast milk. Since then, she has sent nearly 500 litres of breast milk to strangers, and has already made AUD$8000 so far.

“Now I breastfeed on demand,” she continues.

“I have no idea what they do with it but they tell me they consume it.”

“It was a bit strange at first giving breastmilk to a guy with fetishes but as long as it is just that and not asked to show any part of my body, I don’t mind it at all. I am open minded.”

