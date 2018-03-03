Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man

Robert Downey, Jr is officially the greatest celebrity alive. No contest.

The actor, now most famous for his role as Tony Stark in the Iron Man movie franchise, delivered a new prosthetic arm to Alex, a seven-year-old boy who was born with a partially-developed right arm.

The rapport between the two is enough to restore even the most cynical doubter's faith in humanity.

Adorably, Alex was able to keep his cool as his hero opened the case with his very own Iron Man arm inside.

And RoDoJo was left speechless when Alex showed he knew exactly who the actor was, calling him 'Robert' instead of Iron Man.

Alex's new arm was created by Limbitless Solutions, an engineering innovation company that helps disabled youth through the manufacturing and distribution of 3D-printed prosthetic limbs.

Albert Manero, is the founder of the company and created it "to make a difference on a community level through minimal investment using simple technology — $350 prosthetic arms given away for free" to children in need.

