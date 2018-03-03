Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man

News

The actor, now most famous for his role as Tony Stark in the Iron Man movie franchise, delivered a new prosthetic arm to Alex, a seven-year-old boy who was born with a partially-developed right arm.

The rapport between the two is enough to restore even the most cynical doubter's faith in humanity.

Adorably, Alex was able to keep his cool as his hero opened the case with his very own Iron Man arm inside.

Alex was born with a partially-developed right arm

Robert Downey Jr gave Alex, seven, his very own Iron Man arm. Source: Limbitless Solutions/Screenshot

And RoDoJo was left speechless when Alex showed he knew exactly who the actor was, calling him 'Robert' instead of Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jnr Limbitless Solutions

Robert is stunned when his new little mate knows exactly who he is. Source: Limbitless Solutions/Screenshot

Alex's new arm was created by Limbitless Solutions, an engineering innovation company that helps disabled youth through the manufacturing and distribution of 3D-printed prosthetic limbs.

Fist bump Iron Man arms

Alex and Robert share a fist bump. Source: Limbitless Solutions/Screenshot

Albert Manero, is the founder of the company and created it "to make a difference on a community level through minimal investment using simple technology — $350 prosthetic arms given away for free" to children in need.

