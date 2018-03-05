News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Anti-vaxxer mum’s rage after daughter’s secret vaccination

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the controversial topic that can cause debate and divide, and one anti-vaxxer mum has taken to social media to rant after she found out her daughter had been secretly vaccinated.

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
1:39

Storyful Academy Awards: The Winners
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of baby Stormi
0:23

Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of baby Stormi
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
Kristen Bell SHADES Melania Trump In SAG Awards 2018 Opening Monologue
2:43

Kristen Bell SHADES Melania Trump In SAG Awards 2018 Opening Monologue
Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
2:07

Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Near Miscarriage Story About Daughter North West
1:49

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Near Miscarriage Story About Daughter North West
The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
0:31

The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
'Entourage' trailer
2:24

'Entourage' trailer
 

In a Facebook post that was written last December but has gone viral again on sharing forum Reddit, the unidentified woman was left fuming after finding out from her teen daughter what had happened.

“I apologise in advance,” the mum wrote. “I need a place to vent. I just saw my daughter’s after visit summary from the doctor.

Anti vaccination mum

The mum was left furious when her 19-year-old daughter was vaccinated without her knowledge. Photo: Getty

“She is 19. She can make her own decisions. I realise that. Yet I am so incredibly disappointed right now. Six vaccines after everything I’ve tried to teach her.”

In screenshots posted to Reddit, the mum reveals her daughter made the appointment without her knowledge, and after having vaccinations - including the 'Gardasil shot for HPV and another against meningococcal' - had no intention of telling her mum.

The post has since attracted a hundred comments on Reddit, with some supporting the daughter’s choice in doing what she wants.

Reddit anti-vax mum

After taking to Facebook last year, the mum's rant has gone viral again. Photo: Reddit

“The overreaction to the vaccination is benefit enough in itself, let alone the health benefits,” wrote one. “Warms my heart to see an unprotected child survive to adulthood and get her vaccines."

“This makes me so furious,” added another. “Sometimes teenagers do thing like drugs or alcohol to rebel. This poor girl just doesn’t want to die of preventable diseases and her mum is losing her s**t.”

Anti vaccination

'It is so hard when they go their own way,' the mum wrote of her daughter's decision. Photo: Getty

There were others that sympathised with the mum.

“There are so many things we can teach but then there comes the time when they grow up and don’t understand why we did what we did. Prayers to you,” wrote one.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top