Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Woman disgusted after mother-in-law lets herself into home to wash undies

Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman has been left at her wits end after dealing with a mother-in-law who lets herself into the house to clean everything – including the couple’s undies.

Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet, user MaisieAva wrote she has been left ‘really upset’ by what’s been going on and needed to express the feelings she has towards her mother-in-law.

She explains in her post that because the couple lived next door to the in laws, her mother-in-law would often walk in unannounced saying ‘only me again’.

“Sometimes if I was on my own it would make me jump and put me on edge,” she wrote.

mumsnet

A woman has taken to Mumsnet to voice her frustrations about her mother-in-law. Photo: Mumsnet

She was looking to clean and tidy the house for a small fee, which the woman initially felt she couldn’t say no to, but given how intrusive the behaviour became - including washing the pairs undies, she’s now had to put a stop to it.

“She would do our washing even when she was asked not to,” MaisieAva said.

“She changed our bed. She put my underwear away in my drawers. She’d walk in when we were winding down in the evening with a pile of our washing all ironed.”

everybody loves raymond

She would barge in saying 'it's only me again'. Photo: Youtube

She would even rearrange ornaments to a way she thought looked better, and stripped a plant of its fairy lights while the pair were on holidays before it ‘was suffocating’.

“I know she’s just trying to help but it’s so suffocating.”

Asking for advice, many could relate and went so far as to suggesting that she seriously considered moving house.

“Get her key back ASAP,” one person commented.

mother in law problems

Many suggested she move house. Photo: Getty

“Move. This will never stop,” another said.

“Move If you can. I’m serious this is like living in each other’s pockets. Everyone will be miserable if this goes on,” another agreed.

Most agreed she was definitely not being unreasonable and explained they had experienced the same.

“You are not being unreasonable,” one person responded.

“You are entitled to boundaries and space and basically a life of your own as an adult. Some people just don't understand boundaries. I had the same with my mil and in the end, it ended the marriage.”

