Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Aussie actress shares devastating news of miscarriage

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Aussie actress Claire Holt has shared a devastating post on Instagram revealing she has suffered a miscarriage and wants to help others speak out about their experience.

Famous for her roles in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Claire shared an image of herself before going into surgery.

But while she may be giving a thumbs-up in the image, she explains in her post that in truth she felt ‘broken’.

“I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat,” she posted on Sunday.

claire holt

Claire Holt shared this emotional post with her followers. Photo: Instagram

“I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life.”

Claire admits she was frightened about making her private heartache public, but decided to do it anyway because she felt it was important to share her experience.

Having to go through a dilation and curettage procedure she details the emotional toll it took on her.

“After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it,” she wrote.

claire holt miscarriage

She explains the emotional toll the D&C procedure took on her. Photo: Instagram

“I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever.

“I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed.

“It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves.”

claire holt the originals

Famous for her role on The Originals she is hoping others will feel they can speak out. Photo: Getty

Claire, who plays vampire Rebekah Mikaelson and officially wrapped filming for the fifth and final season of The Originals last year, goes on to explain that the support she received helped her ‘crawl out of that dark hole’

“I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him.”

Claire became engaged to Andrew Joblon in December last year, seven months after splitting from ex-husband Matthew Kaplan.

claire holt engaged

Claire and Andrew became engaged in December last year. Photo: Instagram

Since opening up about her story Claire says she has learnt that speaking up and being open about what you’ve gone through is one of the most important things.

“As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs — their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it,” she wrote.

“To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you.”

Claire has also stared in H20: Just Add Water, Mean Girls 2 and Pretty Little Liars.

For support on miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death you can visit Sands

