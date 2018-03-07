People share the hilarious lies their parents told them

When you were a little you probably assumed everything your parents told you was the truth. They wouldn’t lie about something so important as the wind changing your face, or sandwich crusts making your hair curl - or would they?

Whether or not you have children yourself now, chances are you’ve figured out that parenting requires the telling of the odd white lie.

That’s why we’re loving this Twitter thread about the hilarious ‘truths’ our own parents used to spin us when we were little.

The genius thread was started by Twitter user @T0nit0ne who shared her own tale of parenting porkies.

“Have your folks ever told you something as a child that was totally false, in an attempt to stop you from doing something?” she wrote.

“When I was 6, I used to pick my navel and my Dad told me that if bacteria goes in, it would travel through my umbilical chord vessels and attack my guts….”

Having shared her tale, social media was quick to respond with their own examples of fibs their parents told. So much so, that the Influencer went on to collate some of her favourites in a Twitter moment.

My mom told me it was illegal to turn on the light inside the car while it’s moving. Found out at 22 that that was a lie lol — Taylor Facen (@ItsTayFay) March 4, 2018

My Dad told me whenever the ice cream van was playing music it meant they’d ran out :/ https://t.co/hotnnlOQLa — 🤦🏾‍♂️🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@_Cxllins) March 4, 2018

My dad used to tell me that if I went to sleep with socks on they would unravel in the night and I'd wake up with balls of wool for feet. Whyyyy? — Lynne Sadler (@lynney85) March 4, 2018

Bmt my whole family used to tell us that if you sit too close to the tv you will get square eyes. & I believed this with my whole life https://t.co/FchzVkgomX — 🇿🇼 Alisha x (@alishaa_mawoko) March 4, 2018

My Mom's way of encouraging hand-wash after eating is that oily/unclean hands will attract rats to feast on my hands while I slept 😱, till date I wash my clean hands before sleeping 🙄 — ObiorAce 🔱 (@LikeAnAce) March 5, 2018

It seems there were quite a few food related fibs parents dreamed up.

My mum used to tell me if you eat hot cake fresh out the oven you get diarrhoea 😂😩 https://t.co/ZVDV2eDb9V — Rebecca (@JustBecss) March 4, 2018

When I was 6 mom told me if I ate an orange and swallowed the seed, a tree will grow on top of my head. https://t.co/fMUYvA4NDH — MK🌹 (@Toffeedropss) March 4, 2018

