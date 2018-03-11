Mum beats odds to have two sets of miracle triplets

A couple who underwent IVF after years of failing to conceive now have their hands full - after having two sets of triplets.

Courtney Garrett, 38, and her husband Philip, 42, now have six mouths to feed after fearing they might never have children at all.

They welcomed their first trio in September 2009 after Courtney had two embryos implanted, one of which split.

They decided to have another round of IVF in the hope of giving triplets Jack, Oliver and Ellie a younger sibling.

Courtney had a single embryo implanted and was stunned when an ultrasound revealed she was expecting triplets again.

"There are a few people in the world with two sets of triplets but certainly not any that happened in these sort of circumstances,” Courtney said.

"I never ever thought we would be in this situation.”

Around one in 9,000 pregnancies results in triplets, but the chance of an embryo splitting and resulting in a multiple birth increases with fertility treatment.

When this happens, the siblings are identical as they have all come from the same egg.

But remarkably, in Courtney's case they are not - meaning she must have fallen pregnant naturally around the same time as conceiving via IVF.

"It just makes my heart swell to see all these beautiful babies and think they are mine,” the mum from New Orleans, US, said.

"Going through IVF was very emotionally draining and we started to feel like, 'Is this ever going to work? Are we ever going to get the chance to be parents?”

According to the couple's fertility doctor Sissy Sartor, the chance of falling naturally pregnant during IVF, combined with giving birth to triplets twice, is ‘extremely rare’.

"When we found out we were having the first set we were ecstatic. With the second pregnancy, I was already showing a bit by the first ultrasound but I had no idea there were three babies in there.”

She said she was completely shocked when the ultrasound made it clear there was more than one baby in there. Although all they could see was two circles, and thought twins.

"As I came to terms with it my husband kept saying, 'Watch one of them split.' I said, 'You are crazy.

"The doctors had never seen anything like it before and when I told my family and friends they couldn’t believe it."

The hilarious moment they broke the news to their eldest children was caught on camera (which you can watch above), showing the three a little disappointed at first. It seems they wanted a puppy.

But since the girls - Vivienne, Wells and their fraternal sister Georgie - were born in February 2017, Courtney says their older siblings have ‘fallen in love’.

"We assigned each older sibling a younger sibling based on birth order which has helped them bond and they have fallen in love with them,” Courtney said.

Courtney and Philip decided to try in IVF after Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome prevented Courtney from ovulating regularly and left her unable to conceive.

The couple's fertility doctor Sissy Sartor, of The Fertility Institute, said she’s never seen a case like the Garrett's.

"The calculated incidence of two sets of triplets happening would be anywhere from 0.5 to two times per million cases,” Dr Sartor said.

"During my career, I have had a handful of identical twins after fertility treatment, but to have two splitting events with embryo transfer with the same patient, I have not experienced that before.”

"It is amazing having a house that is full of life,” proud dad Philip said.

"There is never a dull moment. There is always lots going on and we really enjoy each other."

