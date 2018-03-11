News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Mum beats odds to have two sets of miracle triplets

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

A couple who underwent IVF after years of failing to conceive now have their hands full - after having two sets of triplets.

Panda Cub Steals Broom From Keeper
0:48

Panda Cub Steals Broom From Keeper
Couple Reveals Pregnancy News While Posing for Family Photo
1:04

Couple Reveals Pregnancy News While Posing for Family Photo
Whether You Were Expecting It Or Not, You're Expecting!
1:50

Whether You Were Expecting It Or Not, You're Expecting!
Beyonce &amp; Jay Z Planning THIS Surprise On 10 Year Anniversary?!
2:08

Beyonce & Jay Z Planning THIS Surprise On 10 Year Anniversary?!
Nick Viall &amp; Dean Unglert Act Out Arie Luyendyk Jr.&rsquo;s Romance With Lauren &amp; Becca In Hilarious Video
0:59

Nick Viall & Dean Unglert Act Out Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Romance With Lauren & Becca In Hilarious Video
Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
7:26

Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
Camila Cabello Reacts To Blue Ivy Grammys Moment | Hollywoodlife
4:03

Camila Cabello Reacts To Blue Ivy Grammys Moment | Hollywoodlife
Creaking door sounds like dying person
0:38

Creaking door sounds like dying person
Hilarious moment a cat wanders onto frozen pond in the UK
0:37

Hilarious moment a cat wanders onto frozen pond in the UK
Biggest Reveals in Pretty Little Liars 7x11
3:50

Biggest Reveals in Pretty Little Liars 7x11
Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
7:58

Beyonce Dropping Out of Coachella, Tracy Morgan's Kardashian Sex Fantasy, Obama KiteSurfing!? -DR
Janet Jackson Gives Newborn Son a Spiritual Name

Janet Jackson Gives Newborn Son a Spiritual Name
 

Courtney Garrett, 38, and her husband Philip, 42, now have six mouths to feed after fearing they might never have children at all.

They welcomed their first trio in September 2009 after Courtney had two embryos implanted, one of which split.

They decided to have another round of IVF in the hope of giving triplets Jack, Oliver and Ellie a younger sibling.

Courtney had a single embryo implanted and was stunned when an ultrasound revealed she was expecting triplets again.

garrett family

Courtney and husband Philip have had two sets of triplets. Photo: Mega

"There are a few people in the world with two sets of triplets but certainly not any that happened in these sort of circumstances,” Courtney said.

"I never ever thought we would be in this situation.”

Around one in 9,000 pregnancies results in triplets, but the chance of an embryo splitting and resulting in a multiple birth increases with fertility treatment.

When this happens, the siblings are identical as they have all come from the same egg.

two sets of triplets

They had two boys and a girl in 2009 and then three girls last year. Photo: Mega

But remarkably, in Courtney's case they are not - meaning she must have fallen pregnant naturally around the same time as conceiving via IVF.

"It just makes my heart swell to see all these beautiful babies and think they are mine,” the mum from New Orleans, US, said.

"Going through IVF was very emotionally draining and we started to feel like, 'Is this ever going to work? Are we ever going to get the chance to be parents?”

Courtney triplets

Courtney's fertility doctor says the occurrence is 'extremely rare'. Photo: Mega

According to the couple's fertility doctor Sissy Sartor, the chance of falling naturally pregnant during IVF, combined with giving birth to triplets twice, is ‘extremely rare’.

"When we found out we were having the first set we were ecstatic. With the second pregnancy, I was already showing a bit by the first ultrasound but I had no idea there were three babies in there.”

IVF success

The couple started IVF after Courtney was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Photo: Mega

She said she was completely shocked when the ultrasound made it clear there was more than one baby in there. Although all they could see was two circles, and thought twins.

"As I came to terms with it my husband kept saying, 'Watch one of them split.' I said, 'You are crazy.

"The doctors had never seen anything like it before and when I told my family and friends they couldn’t believe it."

The hilarious moment they broke the news to their eldest children was caught on camera (which you can watch above), showing the three a little disappointed at first. It seems they wanted a puppy.

triplets twice

At first the eldest children weren't happy about the news. Photo: Mega

But since the girls - Vivienne, Wells and their fraternal sister Georgie - were born in February 2017, Courtney says their older siblings have ‘fallen in love’.

"We assigned each older sibling a younger sibling based on birth order which has helped them bond and they have fallen in love with them,” Courtney said.

Courtney and Philip decided to try in IVF after Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome prevented Courtney from ovulating regularly and left her unable to conceive.

The couple's fertility doctor Sissy Sartor, of The Fertility Institute, said she’s never seen a case like the Garrett's.

miracle triplets

But now they have fallen in love. Photo: Mega

"The calculated incidence of two sets of triplets happening would be anywhere from 0.5 to two times per million cases,” Dr Sartor said.

"During my career, I have had a handful of identical twins after fertility treatment, but to have two splitting events with embryo transfer with the same patient, I have not experienced that before.”

"It is amazing having a house that is full of life,” proud dad Philip said.

"There is never a dull moment. There is always lots going on and we really enjoy each other."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top