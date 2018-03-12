Parents have spotted a 'pink tax' for children

Parents are being hit by a ‘pink tax,’ having to regularly fork out more money for clothes and toys aimed at girls rather than boys.

A study has revealed a ‘gender price gap’ in kids’ clothes and toys with stores charging more for almost identical items depending on whether it is targeted at girls or boys.

The research, carried out by parenting site ChannelMum.com ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, revealed nearly three quarters (71 per cent) of parents believe girls’ clothes cost more than boys.

The study targeted UK stores such as Asda and Marks and Spencer.

For example, a blue and green striped jacket from George at Asda costs £8-£9 for 1-6-year-olds but rises to £10-£12 for a pink one, an increase of almost a third.

A pack of boys’ briefs in Marks and Spencer will set parents back £4-£7, while the same number of girls’ briefs will amount to £6-£8.

And it's often not just clothes either. A pair of blue inline roller skates in Argos cost £7.99 while the pink pair rises to £10.99, which equates to around 37 per cent more.

Over half (58 per cent) of parents reckon they have to pay more for accessories aimed at young girls while 52 per cent believe the cost of a girl’s coat is often higher than one for a boy.

T-shirts and tops (37 per cent), nightwear (21 per cent) and underwear (17 per cent) are also among the items of clothing parents believe are priced higher for girls.

By contrast, boys are charged more for shoes, something that has been noticed by 28 per cent of parents, and jeans (44 per cent).

On average, girls’ items were priced at 21 per cent higher than the equivalent item for boys, but the items where boys were charged more averaged just 13.5 per cent more expensive.

Worryingly, the gender price gap begins when children are as young as 12 months with 71 per cent of parents noticing the difference.

Previous studies have shown adult women are regularly charged more for items ranging from razors to dry cleaning, something critics refer to as the ‘pink tax’.

MPs have debated clamping down on the practice for adults and now a huge 97 per cent of the 1,156 parents polled want gender-based pricing for children’s items stamped out too.

Over half are ene calling for it to be made illegal while others back a voluntary code of conduct for retailers and manufacturers.

Almost three in five think gender pricing is simply a ‘rip off’ by retailers designed to hit parents, with 55 per cent claiming stores believe parents will pay more for girls’ items.

A further 56 per cent believe retailers make it difficult to compare prices by dividing items into ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ sections, with 37 per cent saying they would back moves to make all kids’ items ‘gender-neutral‘.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram