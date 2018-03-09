News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Toddler hilariously locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the handheld babysitter that helps keep your tot occupied while you’re frantically trying to parent, but one mum learnt the hard way that giving your toddler your phone can result in some serious consequences.

These extreme Post-it notes will definitely get your point across
1:07

These extreme Post-it notes will definitely get your point across
This dancing robot's got some sick moves
0:58

This dancing robot's got some sick moves
Moms Advice To Her Mom-To-Be Daughter
1:41

Moms Advice To Her Mom-To-Be Daughter
Virtual Reality For Cats...Or an Elaborate Prank
0:36

Virtual Reality For Cats...Or an Elaborate Prank
Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport
2:26

Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport
Extremely Boisterous Pygmy Goats Enjoy Morning Exercise
3:50

Extremely Boisterous Pygmy Goats Enjoy Morning Exercise
It's Funny When it Happens to Someone Else
2:23

It's Funny When it Happens to Someone Else
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks
2:56

Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks
Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
1:31

Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
Playful Pandas Get a Fright by Buddy Fallen From Tree
0:12

Playful Pandas Get a Fright by Buddy Fallen From Tree
Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park
0:55

Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park
 

A Shanghai mum was forced to seek help from her local Apple store after she left her two-year-old with her iPhone to watch educational videos.

When she returned, the mum was horrified to find that her phone had been locked thanks to her little cherub repeatedly punching in the wrong passcode.

Toddler accidentally locks iPhone

Toddlers: so angelic looking until they lock your phone for decades. Photo: Getty

"iPhone is disabled, try again in 25,114,984 minutes," the phone notification read, reports the Global Times.

Do the math, and yep, that’s about 47 years.

Toddler locks iphone for years

Lesson learnt not to leave your phone unattended with little ones. Photo: Getty

The unidentified mum was told by Apple technician Wei Chunlong that while the situation wasn’t ideal, there were ways around it by resetting her device, which would result in her losing everything she hadn’t backed up.

“In this woman’s case, the only way out [without waiting] is to erase all the phone data and do a factory reset,” Wei told Newsweek.

Apple support

There are ways to get around a lock - but it involves doing a phone reset. Photo: support.apple.com

According to Wei, this kind of incident isn’t that rare, with the technician claiming he’s seen phones locked for decades.

While we’d probably go a different route, the mum has decided to wait it out, and two months later is reportedly still locked in a battle of the wills with her locked phone.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top