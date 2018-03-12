Fears after Princess Mary’s son disappears on trip

It’s the terrifying moment all parents dread – realising that your child has gone missing.

Add into the equation that the missing child is second in line to the Danish throne, and we can only imagine Princess Mary’s terror after she was told her son Christian had disappeared during a school ski trip in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Reports claim the princess endured an hour-long nightmare after she was informed her 12-year-old son, who had been skiing alongside his sister Princess Isabella, 10, had suddenly disappeared.

In reports from Danish publication Taet Paa, which New Idea have since brought to light, the 2016 incident caused a serious security scare for the young prince.

While Christian was later found, completely unaware of the fuss he had caused, the disappearance is said to have forced the Danish royals to re-evaluate their security measures when it came to their children.

While Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik were happy to let their children take to the slopes the next year, Taat Paa report their teen son was fitted with a GPS on his helmet.

It’s not the first time Christian has caused his mum some worry.

In 2015, the teen was saved by Aussie lifeguards after he was swept out to sea during a family holiday on the Gold Coast.

With lifesavers admitting they got to him just in the nick of time, and Mary seen ushering her son into shore with her hand pressed to her heart, we’re wondering if Christian will follow in the footsteps of his notoriously adrenalin-loving dad, Fred.

