Mum's empowering photo post-twins

A new mum of twins has told mothers everywhere they are 'incredible', sharing an empowering post online showing off her C-section scar and stretch marks.

Emily Houlston gave birth to her twin boys Arthur and Finley in November and admits that she has struggled to come to terms with the way her body changed.

The 19-year-old from the UK has been overwhelmed by the response after she decided to share a photo showing off her C-section scar and stretch marks, hoping to help encourage women to love their bodies no matter what.

“Our bodies go through a lot, a lot of change and your body is put through an enormous amount and I am so proud of myself that I carried such beautiful children,” her caption on Instagram read.

“A scar that I will have for the rest of my life is a tiny sacrifice for a lifetime of beautiful memories with my family.

“Your stretch marks DO NOT define you, your scar DOES NOT define you, your flab DOES NOT define you,” she continued.

“You are incredible, you are a mother and you are the light of your babies eyes. I wanted to share this to show the reality of our bodies and that it’s okay not to be perfect because in their eyes you are exactly that.”

Since then her post has received over 3,500 likes and hundreds of comments from other mum’s thanking her for her encouragement.

“I love this beautiful message! Huge props for sharing and empowering others. As a mum of multiples myself - this message came right at a much-needed moment,” one woman commented.

“I was thinking of removing them as people think they look ugly,” another woman admitted. “I was affected by how people think of me. But now, you just reminded me of how beautiful the scar and the stretchmarks are.”

“Thank you for this beautiful photo and the post. This is real life with scars and stretch marks,” wrote another.

Emily revealed she found herself in a bad place for some time, feeling down about her body and said she hoped the photo would remind mums of the reality of carrying babies and the journey they go through.

“I wanted to urge women not to feel the need to ‘bounce back’ and to accept how they are - scars, stretch marks and all,” she told HuffPost UK.

She has thanked people for their support and words after building the courage to share the images.

“I’m so excited and overwhelmed that I have touched so many women’s hearts,” she shared in another post online.

“My goal was to make you all feel beautiful just the way you are and I hope I did so.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram