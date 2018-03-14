News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Russian tourist gives birth in Red Sea

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Countless tourists flock to the Red Sea each year, but one local saw something rather different when she photographed a woman giving birth amongst the waves.

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
1:12

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
Baby Orangutan Gets a Bath
0:38

Baby Orangutan Gets a Bath
Tourist attraction in China closes due to overcrowding
0:39

Tourist attraction in China closes due to overcrowding
Tennis-ball sized hailstones damage southern China homes
0:57

Tennis-ball sized hailstones damage southern China homes
Strong wind blows away Eiffel Tower (but it's a fake one China)
0:33

Strong wind blows away Eiffel Tower (but it's a fake one China)
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Boy nods off during festival performance
1:33

Boy nods off during festival performance
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
 

The parents, from Russia, had travelled to Egypt with the intent of swapping a hospital bed for the more natural surroundings of the Red Sea, and with a water birth specialist in tow, they were able to carry their new baby to shore after being successfully delivered in the sea.

From a balcony in the beach-side town of Dar Dahab, Hadia Hosny El Said - who lives in Cairo and was visiting her uncle at the time - captured incredible photos of the scene.

water birth in red sea

The baby is carried to shore by the father and a water birth specialist. Photo: Facebook/Hadia Hosny El Said

red sea birth

The new mum emerges relieved and walks back to the beach to meet her baby. Photo: Facebook/Hadia Hosny El Said

They show the older man - whom El Said claims is a specialist doctor - and a younger man - supposedly the baby’s father - carrying the newborn safely to the sand, and the mum emerging happy and relieved in a bikini and goggles.

Another young child is on the beach and gets to meet the baby just minutes after it’s born, meanwhile the father pulls out a camera of his own to capture the moment.

While the details are hazy, the birth appears to have been planned as they had an orange bucket on hand to hold the placenta after the birth.

Posting the images to Facebook, El Said says she thought the mum came out of the water as if nothing had just happened.

The images have since been shared across the globe.

red sea baby birth

The family celebrate their first moments together on the beach. Photo: Facebook/Hadia Hosny El Said

A young child, presumably the newborn's older sibling, gets to meet the baby. Photo: Facebook/Hadia Hosny El Said

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top