When India Middleton’s 16-year-old daughter went to school in an off-the-shoulder jumper and jeans, the last thing the busy mum was expecting was a call from the teen’s school saying she had flouted uniform rules.

Mum’s fury as teen kicked off bus for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

But the mum did get a call, telling her Makhigha wasn’t allowed to get on the bus home, and instead had to be picked up from school.

The outraged North Carolina mum has taken to Facebook, hitting out at Hoke County High School for forcing her daughter to sit outside the locked premises until she arrived.

“My child was not allowed to ride the bus home today because administration said her shirt was inappropriate,” India wrote in her post, which has since gone viral.

With India stuck at work, she was unable to rush to school and get her daughter. She claims she was called at 5pm by a school administrator, which saw a ‘verbal exchange that ended in him hanging up on me’ after she asked when the school would ‘stop sexualising every part of the female body’.

When India did finally arrive to get her teenager, she was shocked to see Makhigha sitting alone and in the cold.

“I arrived to get my child at 5:45, she was sitting outside the main office in [10 degree] weather with no administrator to be found,” wrote India.

“I feel that if my child is not allowed to ride the bus because of inappropriate clothing why would she be allowed to remain on campus for an hour and forty five minutes past the incident?”

With India questioning why the school didn’t allow her daughter to get home safely and address the issue on Monday, others have thrown their support behind the mum.

“No school administrator should ever leave any child out by itself,” wrote one commenter. “They should stay until the last child is gone… I personally don’t see anything wrong with the way she’s dressed.”

“I am a Principal and I can assure you that this was unacceptable!” added another. “They could have let her put her jacket on or given her a shirt from the clinic to put on. She was there all day without her top being a problem so I don’t understand.”

The school has since released a statement about the incident.

"Hoke County Schools will not make excuses for the poor judgement demonstrated by the assistant principal," the statement read.

"The best course of action would have been to allow the student to get on the bus Friday. All administrators understand that if a child is pulled from a bus then they are responsible for that child's supervision until they are safely picked up by a parent."

