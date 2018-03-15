Dad stuns internet by breastfeeding his daughter

An innovative dad-of-five has taken the internet by storm with a brilliant parenting hack which allowed him to 'breastfeed' his fussy baby daughter while his wife was at work.

Devoted dad Anthony Favors, from Buffalo, New York, USA, has captivated parents around the world with his adorable trick to soothe 10-month-old daughter Lily'ahna while wife Shalanda Favors, 25, is out.

"I've always had trouble feeding Lily'ahna because she is a very fussy baby,” said Anthony.

"She would always just want her mum's boob because it really soothed her.

"I'd always feel so useless and wished there was something I could do to help.

"When I was taking care of her, she'd constantly be grabbing my chest and just shook her head at the bottle.

"I would tell her 'I'm sorry baby, I don't have milk in there'. It made me laugh.

"But she would get so frustrated and start crying, thinking that I was holding out on her."

With Lily'ahna only drinking breastmilk, the 31-year-old devised the genius plan of cutting a small hole in his shirt and poking the teat of a bottle filled with his wife's breastmilk through the gap to create a 'functional boob'.

"One day I just had enough and had to think of a quick solution when Shalanda was at work,” he said.

"The idea just came to me. I cut a hole in my shirt and stuck the top of the bottle through.

"My wife couldn't believe that I actually cut up an expensive shirt.

"But that wasn't on my mind at the time. All I cared about was my baby.

"She was really confused at first, but after I poured some milk out she realised what it was and started drinking.

"She absolutely loved it and it made her really happy. She went straight to sleep.

"I was so relieved that I had figured something out. I felt like the best dad in the entire world."

Anthony and his beautician wife Shalanda are also parents to Camiya, nine, Savanna, six, Josiah, five, and two-year-old Anthony Jr.

The dad said that it was an 'amazing feeling' to be able to 'breastfeed' his baby girl and now feels closer than ever to his daughter.

And even though he admitted that some fathers might find it a bit strange, he said that 'real men' should step up to the plate and do 'whatever it takes' to look after their children.

His hilarious social media post revealing the hack has racked up nearly 200,000 shares to date since he posted it earlier this week, and the dad is simply happy to be able to help out his wife.

"I've always been in absolute awe of my wife throughout her pregnancies and in childbirth,” he said.

"It's amazing what a mother's body can do for their children and the sacrifices they have to make.

"I see my wife breastfeed and I can see how hard it is. I'm so proud of her and everything she does.

"She is in so much pain sometimes especially when our babies are teething and biting while breastfeeding.

"It makes me feel so good that I can give her a break from that and she doesn't need to worry when she needs to head out or go to work.

"It has given me so much confidence. I wish I had tried it on my other kids.

"It has made me feel so much closer to my baby girl.

"When she looks up at me with those eyes while she is feeding I can see how much she adores me.

"I will keep doing this for as long as it takes. I'll always be there for her when she needs me."

- Additional reporting by Caters News

