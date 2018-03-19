News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Mum punishes kids with public shaming through snow

Nisean Lorde
Yahoo7 Be /

For some parents, disciplining children means sending them to their room or taking away their phone — but one mum found a different way to teach her boys a lesson after they were rude to a bus driver.

In a viral post she put on Facebook last week, the mother, from Windsor, Canada, shared a photo of her two boys covered in winter gear walking down a road.

They were holding a sign that read: “BEING BAD AND RUDE TO OUR BUS DRIVER! MUM’S MAKIN US WALK.”

kids shamed in snow

The boys walked for two hours in the snow holding a sign. Photo: Facebook

According to CBC, the mother wrote: “My boys have been bad for their bus driver, and I got a call from the school yesterday that drew a line for me!

“So this morning we did a 7km walk to show them what everyday will be like for them when they get kicked off the bus!

“S*** just got real for them, two hours later they made it!”

The post was shared more than 30,000 times before it was taken down — and although the mum was praised by some for her parenting techniques, she told the CBC that there was a lot of backlash — enough to convince her to call child welfare non-profit Children’s Aid, to explain her side of the story.

Whether people agreed with her parenting style or not, she saw results.

The mum said that her older son learned his lesson quickly after that long walk.

Her younger son, however, had to walk a second day (although she refrained from posting photos of that on Facebook).

Others are pointing out that at least she only made them walk and not run.

Just last week, a father made headlines after he posted a Facebook Live video of his 10-year-old son running a mile to school in the rain as he drove slowly behind him.

It was an unconventional way to punish his son, who was kicked off the school bus for three days after being a ‘little bully’.

What do you think of this style of parenting?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

