The life-changing parenting legacy Di left Kate

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be

If there’s anyone you listen to when it comes to raising your kids, it’s the experienced mums in your life.

Duchess of Cambridge's first appearance since pregnancy announcement
 

And even though Kate Middleton never got to meet her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, that’s still true, thanks to the iconic princess leaving her mark on the royal family when she raised her two boys.

There’s no doubt Diana plays a huge part in Prince William and Kate’s life – with the Duchess famously wearing the same sapphire and diamond engagement ring as the princess.

Princess Diana Prince William Prince Harry

Di was a notoriously fun and hands-on mum to her boys. Photo: Getty

It seems the couple are determined to include Di when it comes to raising their young brood too, with the princess’ former butler Paul Burrell explaining just how revolutionary Prince William’s mum was with her parenting style.

“Diana changed the royal rulebook for the women who would marry her sons,” Paul told Closer.

“She fought so hard to establish a regular life for them. Because she had William and Prince Harry in her custody for their formative years, she was able to instil in them her own values and morals.”

Princess Diana

The proud mum was determined to have her sons grow up as normally as possible. Photo: Getty

Princess Diana Prince William

Di refused to bow to royal convention when it came to showing affection. Photo: Getty

With Prince Charles’ own parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reportedly ‘emotionally reserved’ and so absent that staffers were left to witness their son’s milestones, Princess Di was determined not to have the same upbringing for her sons.

Notoriously down to earth, Di’s hands-on-parenting style saw her take William and Harry to McDonalds for burgers, amusement parks for rides and on the London tube to keep them grounded.

Prince Harry Prince William

The princess was determined to give her sons every experience they wanted. Photo: Getty

It’s something Kate, who is extremely close to her parents Carole and Michael, and two siblings, Pippa and James, wants for her own children – and is determined to work with William to achieve.

"They’re such a good team,” Paul added. “As parents, they discuss every aspect of their children’s upbringing together. They are equal partners." 

Kate Middleton Prince William

It's something Kate and Wills want to do with their own children. Photo: Getty

Not only do the couple dote on their children, George, four and two-year-old Charlotte, the choices they’ve made so far are telling.

The pair have bucked tradition by sending Prince George to co-ed Thomas’s Battersea primary school in London, and aren’t afraid to be seen talking sternly to their children during their tantrums.

Prince William Kate Middleton parenting

Kate and Wills have made parenting their priority. Photo: Getty

And although Wills has openly admitted to the struggles he went through when he became a dad, the most important thing is that, unlike Di and Charles, the couple are committed to each other.

Prince George tantrum

Kate famously pulled her son into line at Pippa Middleton's wedding. Photo: Getty

“I adore my children very much and I’ve learned a lot about myself and about a family, just from having my own children and it’s amazing how much you pick up from just in those moments,” Prince William explained in 2016. 

“I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine. She is an amazing mother and a fantastic wife.”

