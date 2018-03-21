TV star slammed as weird for breastfeeding her 19-month-old

It’s the normal, natural act of feeding her son, but TV star Natalie Hoflin has hit out at haters who have taken offence to the fact she’s still breastfeeding her 19-month-old Finn.

The former Neighbours star shared a photo of herself feeding Finn, explaining how questions about when she was going to stop didn’t bother her in the past – but that’s changed as her son approaches his second birthday.

“In the early days questions like these didn't bother me, they felt innocent,” Natalie wrote in her Instagram post.

“But lately the tone feels different. Judgment, disapproval. Like I'm a straight up weirdo. I'm finding that breastfeeding proud part of myself starting to want to hide. Be more discreet with feeding, or wait until nobody is around.”

Natalie, who played Carmella Cammeniti on Neighbours until 2008, insists she has no intention of stopping anytime soon, but struggles not to let the criticism over her choices get to her.

“[The questions] bring up feelings of embarrassment and shame,” she wrote.

“It's nuts, why on earth should anyone feel shame for connecting, nourishing, comforting, bonding with their child?”

The California-based mum then went on to urge all parents to ignore any criticisms directed their way, and continue to feed their child however they want to.

“The truth of the matter is, this is my path, my truth, my journey and I shouldn't have to be embarrassed or hide it,” she said.

“This is me. Breast fed, bottle fed, formula fed, it's all good...we are all doing our best to raise these little humans. But let's show a little respect to ALL paths travelled."

