News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

TV star slammed as weird for breastfeeding her 19-month-old

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the normal, natural act of feeding her son, but TV star Natalie Hoflin has hit out at haters who have taken offence to the fact she’s still breastfeeding her 19-month-old Finn.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

The former Neighbours star shared a photo of herself feeding Finn, explaining how questions about when she was going to stop didn’t bother her in the past – but that’s changed as her son approaches his second birthday.

“In the early days questions like these didn't bother me, they felt innocent,” Natalie wrote in her Instagram post.

Breastfeeding shaming

Natalie has hit out at critics who say she stop breastfeeding her son. Photo: Instagram/the.cosmic.seedling

“But lately the tone feels different. Judgment, disapproval. Like I'm a straight up weirdo. I'm finding that breastfeeding proud part of myself starting to want to hide. Be more discreet with feeding, or wait until nobody is around.”

Natalie, who played Carmella Cammeniti on Neighbours until 2008, insists she has no intention of stopping anytime soon, but struggles not to let the criticism over her choices get to her.

“[The questions] bring up feelings of embarrassment and shame,” she wrote.

Natalie Hoflin Neighbours star

Natalie is determined to feed her son as long as he needs it. Photo: Instagram/the.cosmic.seedling

“It's nuts, why on earth should anyone feel shame for connecting, nourishing, comforting, bonding with their child?”

The California-based mum then went on to urge all parents to ignore any criticisms directed their way, and continue to feed their child however they want to.

Breastfeeding mums Instagram

Natalie and husband David are proud parents to their 19-month-old, Finn. Photo: Instagram/the.cosmic.seedling

“The truth of the matter is, this is my path, my truth, my journey and I shouldn't have to be embarrassed or hide it,” she said.

“This is me. Breast fed, bottle fed, formula fed, it's all good...we are all doing our best to raise these little humans. But let's show a little respect to ALL paths travelled."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top