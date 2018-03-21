News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Mum of quads goes viral after sharing pic of stretch marks

Kristine Tarbert and Yahoo Style UK
Yahoo7 Be

For many mums the struggle to accept the way pregnancy and birth changes your body is oh so real.

But one mum-of-four is going viral after bravely sharing an image of her stretch marks in acceptance of the fact that her post-baby body would never look the same.

Considering she had quadruplets at the tender age of 21, she looks absolutely incredible.

Doreen Ching, 23 took to Facebook to post an image of the stretch marks, which snake across her stomach, in a bid to highlight the changes childbirth and pregnancy can inflict on a woman’s body.

stretch marks

She shared this image of her post-pregnancy stretch marks. Photo: Facebook

In the accompanying caption, the mum recalls how friends around her said her body would be ‘ruined’ as a result of the pregnancy.

“Only 21 at the time, I wondered how I would be able to accept my stomach looking like this for the rest of my life,” she writes.

“The first thing I did after leaving the delivery room was to look at my stomach and cry.”

doreen ching quads

Doreen had quadruplets when she was just 21 years old. Photo: Facebook

She went on to say that no amount of surgery or money would be able to fix her stomach, but that she had learnt to accept that her body was different now she was a mother.

The post, which was written in Mandarin, quickly went viral with over 12K shares and 23K likes and sparked an outpouring of support from other parents who praised her for having the ‘bravery’ to share the ‘beautiful’ snap.

But though the majority of comments were positive, there were a few critics who blamed the way her stomach looked on the fact that she chose to have four children. They obviously didn't realise that she had all four of them in one go.

doreen stretch marks

Doreen said she has finally accepted the way her body looks. Photo: Facebook

And that prompted Doreen to hit back at the haters.

“Many told me I looked ugly and disgusting, and that they wanted to vomit,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

“Please respect the women of this world, such as your mother and your wife, who manage childbirth and still work. Can you do that?”

Enough with the body-shaming people!

