44-year-old mum told she's 'too old' to breastfeed

Breastfeeding is no easy feat, whether you’re an experienced mum or totally new to the game.

And that’s without facing criticism from left, right and centre, including the idea of an age limit for breastfeeding. This is usually, however, directed at children of a certain age – not the mums themselves.

One 44-year-old mum Stefania Girladi, was surprised to hear two women say she was ‘too old’ to breastfeed while waiting for a doctor’s appointment.

Girladi had a comeback ready. The mother-of-two had her first baby at 37 years old, and hadn’t yet weaned her three-year-old.

And the women, while discussing a 42-year-old woman they knew, said that mother was too old to breastfeed as her milk is “probably not good enough for her age”.

In response, Girladi breastfed her little girl, turned to the women and said that she was 44 years old and had ‘perfect’ milk, much to the women’s surprise.

Posting on her Facebook page Mama’s Word, Girladi wrote last week: “After six consecutive years of breastfeeding my children (currently [breastfeeding] my three year old) I thought no comments could ever shock me anymore on the topic.

“And yet someone managed to do just that, shock me with some uneducated opinion about a breastfeeding mother.”

Girladi said she was ‘fuming’ and decided to respond.

“I kid you not, a few minutes later my daughter climbs on my lap wanting the boob (talk about right timing), and needless to say, I granted her wish immediately.

“Now, I am not one that looks for confrontations or arguments, but I couldn’t resist.

“Obviously the ladies noticed I was breastfeeding (wasn’t hiding), [so] I turn to them and I tell them:

“By the way, I am 44 years old, 45 next June and my milk is perfect!

“The look on their face[s], priceless. Sorry, I felt good! What would you have done?”

Followers soon commented on the post with words of agreement.

One wrote: “I would’ve said you could never be too old to breastfeed, but there is a time where you should stop acting 12 with gossip and uneducated criticism.”

Another said you can breastfeed long after your forties, saying: “This world some peeps are just crazy, what’s wrong with breastfeeding a baby, even 60 plus can breastfeed.”

