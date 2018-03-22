News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

44-year-old mum told she's 'too old' to breastfeed

Alice Sholl
Yahoo7 Be /

Breastfeeding is no easy feat, whether you’re an experienced mum or totally new to the game.

Stranger Things MAZE Coming To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights
1:51

Stranger Things MAZE Coming To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights
Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
0:44

Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
0:52

Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
5:51

Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
6:21

I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Sand Flies in Woman's Face While Sandboarding
0:38

Sand Flies in Woman's Face While Sandboarding
Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
1:39

New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
Taylor is HIDDEN in "LWYMMD" Video - Bisexual Character Coming to Riverdale DHR
9:32

Taylor is HIDDEN in "LWYMMD" Video - Bisexual Character Coming to Riverdale DHR
Internet ERUPTS Over Mind-Blowing Jay Z 4:44 Album Title Theory
1:42

Internet ERUPTS Over Mind-Blowing Jay Z 4:44 Album Title Theory
Camila Cabello Celebrates Life After Fifth Harmony in Cancun on Instagram
2:00

Camila Cabello Celebrates Life After Fifth Harmony in Cancun on Instagram
 

And that’s without facing criticism from left, right and centre, including the idea of an age limit for breastfeeding. This is usually, however, directed at children of a certain age – not the mums themselves.

One 44-year-old mum Stefania Girladi, was surprised to hear two women say she was ‘too old’ to breastfeed while waiting for a doctor’s appointment.

mum too old to breastfeed

She overheard women saying you're too old to breastfeed in your 40s. Photo: Facebook/Mama's word

Girladi had a comeback ready. The mother-of-two had her first baby at 37 years old, and hadn’t yet weaned her three-year-old.

And the women, while discussing a 42-year-old woman they knew, said that mother was too old to breastfeed as her milk is “probably not good enough for her age”.

In response, Girladi breastfed her little girl, turned to the women and said that she was 44 years old and had ‘perfect’ milk, much to the women’s surprise.

Posting on her Facebook page Mama’s Word, Girladi wrote last week: “After six consecutive years of breastfeeding my children (currently [breastfeeding] my three year old) I thought no comments could ever shock me anymore on the topic.

Here's her full post. Photo: Facebook/Mama's Word

“And yet someone managed to do just that, shock me with some uneducated opinion about a breastfeeding mother.”

Girladi said she was ‘fuming’ and decided to respond.

“I kid you not, a few minutes later my daughter climbs on my lap wanting the boob (talk about right timing), and needless to say, I granted her wish immediately.

“Now, I am not one that looks for confrontations or arguments, but I couldn’t resist.

It feels like mums are constantly getting shamed. Photo: Mama's World

“Obviously the ladies noticed I was breastfeeding (wasn’t hiding), [so] I turn to them and I tell them:

“By the way, I am 44 years old, 45 next June and my milk is perfect!

“The look on their face[s], priceless. Sorry, I felt good! What would you have done?”

Followers soon commented on the post with words of agreement.

One wrote: “I would’ve said you could never be too old to breastfeed, but there is a time where you should stop acting 12 with gossip and uneducated criticism.”

Another said you can breastfeed long after your forties, saying: “This world some peeps are just crazy, what’s wrong with breastfeeding a baby, even 60 plus can breastfeed.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top