Woman asks internet to remind her not to have kids

No one expects a brief internet rant to actually achieve anything – especially if it was seven years ago.

But when one woman posted a reminder on Twitter not to have children in seven years, one man humbly obliged and reminded her. Seven years later.

In 2011, the woman posted “….somebody remind me in seven years not to have kids”.

.somebody remind me in seven years not to have kids. — itsneishabby (@_ZeeTaughtMe) June 23, 2011

dont have kids — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018

A couple of days ago, almost seven years later to the dot, a man called Doug replied “don’t have kids”.

We’re not sure whether Doug went to extreme lengths to remind himself, or stumbled across the woman’s tweet by mistake last week.

But either way, he was too late – she replied that she had already had kids, and her daughter is turning one next month.

Too late my daughter is about to be one next month 🤦🏾‍♀️ — itsneishabby (@_ZeeTaughtMe) March 21, 2018

you should have said five years — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018

Upon hearing the news, Doug said “you should have said five years”.

The exchange has been a hit on the internet, with Doug’s tweet having already gathered up more than 3,200 retweets and 13,000 likes.

Other Twitter users chimed into the conversation, including one pair who attempted to guess how Doug had remembered the date.

probably favorited it — The Soulful Nerd™ (@kennywesley) March 22, 2018

Well the commitment is real — Abdul (@UtopicZone) March 22, 2018

Despite its poor accuracy rate, others have requested Doug’s services and asked him to remind them not to have kids in five years.

Along with a variety of other requests:

“I need to take my daughter swimming at 4.30pm, and pick up something for tea. Is it asking too much…?” wrote one person.

“Somebody remind me to study for my chem test this weekend,” another posted.

Here’s hoping Doug will rise to the occasion.

