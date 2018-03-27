A mum-to-be has stunned her followers by sharing incredible videos online pole dancing during her third trimester.

Pregnant pole dancer shows off incredible skills

Allison Sipes has been pole dancing for 13 years and wasn’t going to let falling pregnant stop her from doing what she loved.

Not to mention it has helped her stay super fit during her entire pregnancy.

“There have certainly been many challenges during this whole experience, however I am grateful to have been able to keep doing what I love the most while pregnant,” the fitness and aerial instructor from Florida wrote on her Instagram.

Allison was previously a national junior Olympic gymnast and also has a background in professional dance training.

And her skills on the pole have wowed her followers, as she is able to do headstands, hold herself upside down on the pole and spinning around holding on with only her legs.

“I have had the support of my OB [obstetrician] and my pole community, and I look forward to returning to the pole once I recover from giving birth,” she told The Independent.

In her most recent post, Allison revealed that it’s not long now until she welcomes her baby girl.

“And for my next magic trick...I will have a baby! Last week of teaching before I take some maternity leave,” she shared on Instagram today.

She hopes to inspire others to keep fit during pregnancy with her story and her 8,200 followers are amazed by her incredible skills.

“Ummm WOW,” was all one person wrote.

“Love love love,” another commented.

