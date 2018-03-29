News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

TV star sparks debate over breastfeeding 34-month-old son

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s a mother’s choice to feed her baby however she wants, but for one US reality star, it’s seen her parenting decisions come under fire.

Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis has revealed she’s still breastfeeding her 34-month-old son Harper, and has no intention on stopping before he’s ready.

Nicole admits to feeding less frequently these days, but is a fan of baby-led weaning and co-sleeping when it comes to her son, reports People.

Nicole Curtis Rehab Addict

Nicole is determined to feed Harper until he wants to stop. Photo: Instagram/detroitdesign

“Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed,” the star said last November.

“But when he weans, it’s going to be his decision. I truly believe it’s the child’s choice.”

The 41-year-old star’s breastfeeding decisions have long been under the spotlight due to her lengthy custody battle with her ex partner, Shane Maguire.

The pair have been at war for over two years after a split when Harper was six months old.

Nicole Curtis breastfeeding

The mum-of-two is a fan of babyled weaning when it comes to Harper. Photo: Instagram/detroitdesigns

Nicole claims the split saw a drastic change to how Harper was fed.

“He had never had a bottle before, and then all of a sudden that was his only option while he was with his dad,” she told People last year.

“I had no idea that a judge could say, ‘You’re court ordered to not feed your exclusively breastfed child.” 

Nicole Curtis breastfeed son

"That's the man who is my 'best friend' one night and my worst enemy the next," Nicole captioned this snap of her and her ex. Photo: Instagram/detroitdesign

Despite the controversy, mums have thrown their support behind Nicole – who also has another son Ethan from a previous marriage.

“Only you can know what’s best for your babe. Love it!!” commented one Instagram follower.

“Breastfeeding is normal in every other country in the world.”

Back To Top