Krystal Forscutt: 'How I survived the Easter show with a toddler'

When Krystal Forscutt took her toddler son to the Sydney Royal Easter Show this week, the pregnant star did not realise what she was getting herself into.

The former reality TV personality, who recently entered her third trimester, says the outing was certainly 'enjoyable', though her 'swollen ankles' and the show bag pavilion were enough to induce some warranted 'anxiety'.

"I don’t exactly think you can call it 'a day out' considering we only lasted two-and-a-half hours," she tells Be. "But nonetheless I attempted the Easter Show, 30 weeks pregnant with my three-year-old."

The 31-year-old, who appeared on Big Brother Australia back in 2006, says there's a few things she'd advise mothers - whether pregnant or not - to do when attending the big show.

"If you can, completely avoid the show bag pavilion," she says.

"Just looking at it was giving me anxiety. It looks very overwhelming and I always find it's best to give children fewer options when it comes to these things, otherwise it’s just too much."

Luckily for Krystal, her son Sunny was more than pleased with a Thomas The Tank Engine show bag that was being sold in a side-cart, separate from the main show bag pavilion filled with bustling crowds.

"Another great call was deciding to pack a pram," reveals Krystal.

"Although Sunny walks most places these days, he is still in the habit of occasionally throwing a tantrum when he is tired of walking.

"If we didn’t bring the pram I doubt we would have even made it from the car park to the showground entrance, let alone spend two-and-half hours there."

Meanwhile it was an almost 30-degree day in Sydney, and getting from one end of the show to the other was a struggle for Krystal herself.

"We arrived at the show at around 11am and had vacated by around 2:40pm, which was long enough for my swollen ankles and feet," she laughs.

"It was a very hot day and it also happened to be seniors day, so at least we visited on a day where the majority of the other patrons were approximately the same speed as me with my pregnant waddle."

The other two main attractions at these kinds of events are the food and the rides.

And Krystal says the latter needs to be approached with caution.

"Once you are there it would be so hard to say no to them and what kid is happy just to stop after one ride?" the blogger says.

"Of course all the rides are all strategically set up at the entrance, and from what I could see there was no way of bypassing them."

On top of that, try accompanying your toddler on the rides, all the while expecting to pop in just a matter of weeks.

"Thankfully my mother-in-law decided to come along so I gave her the job of going on any nauseating rides with my son," says Krystal.

As for the food, "packing a lunch was a very good call in hindsight".

Well, the Easter Show may be done and dusted for Krystal, but she's got the biggest moment of her year coming up, as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Neil Hipwell.

All the best Krystal!

