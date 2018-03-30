Hockey player praised for breastfeeding during game

Canadian hockey player Serah Small admits she was initially afraid to share a photo of herself breastfeeding in the changing room during one of her games.

But the sportswoman says she's glad she's done just that, pushing back against the 'sexualisation' of women's breasts these days.

"I have been so scared to post this photo that I absolutely adore. Why? Because society has made breast sexual," she wrote on Facebook this week, alongside the image.

"After sharing the photo with a lactation consultant that has help me and Ellie I have come to realise that it should not be something to be ashamed of but proud of," she continued.

"I have a really hard time feeding Ellie covered and have chose not to cover her at all. Although at times I feel the burn of judgemental eyes I feel more empowered than anything to be able to meet my babies needs the way my body intended."

Serah went on to detail the changes that have happened to her body after giving birth, and the particular struggles given her occupation involves consistent physical activity.

"I have really struggled with accepting my new body as I have always had that athletic build," she told her followers.

"I have played hockey my whole life and when I found out I was pregnant I signed up to play in two tournaments in March trusting that my body would just "bounce back".

"Well this weekend I played 4 games with a short bench and really learnt how different my body really is I felt slower and lost at first on the ice," she explained.

"My body wasn't doing the things my brain thought it could."

Having said that, the new mother says this is a time to be proud, not ashamed of her new figure.

"But I have never been more proud of myself and my body," she wrote.

"Forgetting my pump created all new challenges for me as well. I felt my milk come in and leak as I played and between periods I would strip down to feed my 8 week old babe.

"Being a mom is absolutely amazing and I'm so happy I got to do something I absolutely love while still meeting my babies needs. Our bodies are amazing and this weekend was the first time I truly appreciated mine."

Well said, Serah.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram