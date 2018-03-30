News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Former sex worker defends Stormy Daniels
Former sex worker defends Stormy Daniels
Hockey player Serah Small praised for breastfeeding during game
Hockey player praised for breastfeeding during game

Beau and Kara Ryan's first Easter with son

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

This Easter is particularly special for Beau Ryan and wife Kara, as they celebrate the festive occasion with their son Jesse for the first time.

This fairy floss dome is hiding something an even sweeter treat inside
1:06

This fairy floss dome is hiding a sweet surprise
Adventurous Little Girl Gets her Front Tooth Removed With a Bow and Arrow
1:14

Adventurous Little Girl Gets her Front Tooth Removed With a Bow and Arrow
Makeup artist posts Irma-inspired look, gets slammed
1:10

Makeup artist posts Irma-inspired look, gets slammed
North West Is A Winged Tooth Fairy -- Gives Mom Kim &lsquo;Kardashian Jewels' In Utterly Adorable Snapchat Video &mdash; Watch

North West Is A Winged Tooth Fairy -- Gives Mom Kim ‘Kardashian Jewels' In Utterly Adorable Snapchat Video — Watch
Girl Pulls Her Tooth Out Using A Slingshot
0:32

Girl Pulls Her Tooth Out Using A Slingshot
Widow Celebrates Love In Touching Music Video
2:22

Widow Celebrates Love In Touching Music Video
Taylor Swift Drunk Dialed Calvin Harris Begging for Forgiveness?
1:50

Taylor Swift Drunk Dialed Calvin Harris Begging for Forgiveness?
Men Channel Their Inner Fairy For Inspiring Calendar
2:04

Men Channel Their Inner Fairy For Inspiring Calendar
The Tenors Perform On 'Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Special'
2:22

The Tenors Perform On 'Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Special'
Young Boy Sells Lemonade For Years To Buy His Own Horse

Young Boy Sells Lemonade For Years To Buy His Own Horse
Britain's 'most festive pub' is decorated in 21,000 fairy lights for Christmas
0:54

Britain's 'most festive pub' is decorated in 21,000 fairy lights for Christmas
Dad Demonstrates Unconventional Tooth Extraction Method
4:32

Dad Demonstrates Unconventional Tooth Extraction Method
 

Speaking to Be, 31-year-old Kara says the couple have planned an exciting long weekend for their little boy who was born last August, as well as their daughter Remi, four.

"Jesse is going to get quite a surprise and shake up of his usual routine on his first Easter," Kara tells Be.

beau ryan kara ryan kids

This Easter is particularly special for Beau Ryan and wife Kara, as they celebrate the festive occasion with their son Jesse for the first time, along with daughter Remi. Source: Instagram/whoseempire

"He will have learn to try and keep up with the other 10 kids (from friends that we grew up with) as we host an Easter Egg Hunt and Craft day."

The question is, will little Jesse be having some chocolate as per Easter tradition.

"I’m sure Beau's dad will try to insist that it is ok for Jesse to try his first Chocolate even if he has just turned 8 months," Kara laughs.

kara ryan baby son jesse

"Jesse is going to get quite a surprise and shake up of his usual routine on his first Easter," Kara tells Be. Source: Instagram/whoseempire

It was back in August last year when Kara and husband Beau welcomed their second child.

A week after delivering, Kara wrote to her followers about the family's special addition.

"A huge thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and gifts," she wrote.

"We are truly blessed to have such amazing family and friends in our life #OneWeekOldToday #OurJesseBoy."

beau ryan family

It was back in August last year when Kara and husband Beau welcomed their second child. That makes a family of four with daughter Remi. Source: Instagram/whoseempire

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top