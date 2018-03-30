Beau and Kara Ryan's first Easter with son

This Easter is particularly special for Beau Ryan and wife Kara, as they celebrate the festive occasion with their son Jesse for the first time.

Speaking to Be, 31-year-old Kara says the couple have planned an exciting long weekend for their little boy who was born last August, as well as their daughter Remi, four.

"Jesse is going to get quite a surprise and shake up of his usual routine on his first Easter," Kara tells Be.

"He will have learn to try and keep up with the other 10 kids (from friends that we grew up with) as we host an Easter Egg Hunt and Craft day."

The question is, will little Jesse be having some chocolate as per Easter tradition.

"I’m sure Beau's dad will try to insist that it is ok for Jesse to try his first Chocolate even if he has just turned 8 months," Kara laughs.

It was back in August last year when Kara and husband Beau welcomed their second child.

A week after delivering, Kara wrote to her followers about the family's special addition.

"A huge thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and gifts," she wrote.

"We are truly blessed to have such amazing family and friends in our life #OneWeekOldToday #OurJesseBoy."

