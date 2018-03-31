Age-defying mum of three hits back at haters

Despite her eldest daughter being 16, author and screenwriter Kelly Oxford could easily pass as a teenager herself.

You’d be hard pressed to guess the mum-of-three is actually approaching 41 this year, but while her youthful looks are the envy of many, she isn’t immune from social media trolls.

Taking to Instagram this week, Oxford complained that, “I get so annoyed when people say, ‘You don’t look like a mum.’

“What’s a mum supposed to look like? This is a mum,” she wrote, after receiving negative comments on a photo.

And fellow mums couldn’t agree more.

“Apparently you’re not supposed to be attractive, cool, or interesting when you’re a mum,” one person commented, “That’s only reserved for dads.”

While another became super satirical about all of a mother’s duties. “You just happened to look gorgeous and sultry whilst worrying about the state of the world, work/life balance, the existential crisis that is raising tiny people while feeling like you are still growing yourself…and what you packed for balanced lunches,” they said.

This isn’t the first time that Oxford has received negative comments having to do with the photos that she posts, and it just goes to show that trolls will always invent something to make people feel rubbish about their fabulous bodies.

As Oxford knows well, mums come in every shape and form imaginable, and looks have nothing to do with it.

