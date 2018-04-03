Michael Klim on why parenting is harder than winning gold

Winning a gold medal at the highest level takes grit, determination and a whole lot of hard work, but Olympian Michael Klim says being a parent is definitely much more challenging.

Between raising three kids, running a successful business, and a weekly commute between Australia and Bali, Klim certainly has his hands full.

“Like everyone would do, you just do your best,” Klim tells Be. “But it can take its toll.”

Klim became a world champion at just 18 before his first Olympics at Atlanta in 1996. He went on to win two Olympic gold medals at Sydney in 2000. But while as an athlete he could focus on himself and his goals, everyday life is much more complicated.

“Being a parent and a business owner and doing normal life is harder than anything in sport,” he tells us.

“In sport, it’s a very selfish existence. Everything you do is to get the best performance from yourself and there are only small variables you might have to deal with, like getting sick.

“Whereas in life there are so many more things to deal with, both work-related and personal. Ultimately in sport I’m in control, and it’s hard to control things in everyday life.”

It’s been over two years since Klim split with ex-wife Lindy after a decade of marriage and the pair now share 50/50 custody of children, Stella, 12, Rocco, 9, and Frankie, 6.

Klim has since found love again with Melbourne-born fashion designer Desiree Deravi, and the pair have Klim’s Bali-based children every second week.

Desiree, who runs her own Australian-based label SWF Boutique and Klim divide their time between Melbourne, where his Milk & Co skincare company is based and Bali, to spend their week with the kids.

“I am very full-on with work when I am in Australia, so when I’m back in Bali to be with the kids it’s all about them. I think with kids, all they want from you is to be present and have fun,” Klim, who recently launched his newest baby care range with Milk & Co, says.

“As parents, we can be easily distracted. I’m not saying I’m the best dad, but I think we can always improve on being present with the kids. An hour spending quality time with them is better than six hours where you’re not really there.”

When it comes to sharing the parenting duties, whether it’s between exes or current partners, Klim says the most important thing is communication.

“Having clarity and structure is important for the kids, so trying to have the best form of communication with your ex-partner does help a lot and it’s not always easy,” he says.

It’s an important message given that just last week a mum's letter to her husband begging him to help her more went viral, leading to a chorus of women saying dads don’t do enough.

“It’s a tricky conversation to have,” Klim admits. “Our make-up as males is different and we often feel we have to provide but sometimes other things are valued more.

“Some of these roads need to meet in the middle. It’s a conversation that every couple would have, and men should definitely take some of those things on board.”

With the Commonwealth Games about to kick off, Klim says he has had sentimental feelings towards his time as an athlete given his first start on the Aussie team, as well as his final competition, was at the Games.

When it comes to things he learnt as an athlete that he now uses as a parent, Klim says perseverance is something he is teaching his kids.

“It’s easy in life to tap out when things get hard and I’m just trying to teach the kids to have some resilience in their lives,” he says.

“I found my passion and my purpose so that’s another thing I try and communicate to them. Find something they love.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram