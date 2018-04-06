News

Inside Trump’s dysfunctional relationship with daughter Tiffany

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s no doubt Donald Trump is very close to his kids.

With daughter and White House adviser Ivanka often flanking him at public events, and sons Donald Jnr, Eric and Barron frequently proudly by their dad’s side, the President shows a united family front.

However there’s one member of the family who isn’t quite as recognisable as her siblings, and that’s Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany, 24, was born during Trump’s second marriage to Marla Maples, who brought Tiffany largely up on her own in California after the couple’s split in 1997.

Donald Trump Tiffany

Tiffany was spotted with Donald over Easter, however insiders say the relationship isn't close. Photo: Getty

With Tiffany visiting her father during school breaks, insiders say her relationship with her dad has only worsened since Trump became President last year.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source told People.

“The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Tiffany Donald Trump

Tiffany isn't entirely comfortable with her dad, say sources. Photo: Getty

While Tiffany was recently spotted with Trump and his third wife Melania over Easter in Florida, she’s long been labelled the ‘forgotten’ daughter.

Although Ivanka has previously gushed about Tiffany in the past, telling People “She’s my little sister! I’ve been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her,” insiders say Trump’s first children have always harboured resentment to Tiffany’s mother, Marla, over her very public affair with their dad.

Donald Melania Tiffany Ivanka Trump

Sources say Tiffany has never really fit in with her half-siblings. Photo: Getty

Trump's first wife Ivana was famously confronted by his then-mistress Marla during a holiday to Aspen.

"This young blond woman came up to me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?'" Ivana revealed in her 2017 memoir Raising Trump.

Ivana Trump

Ivana and Donald split, as headlines swirled over his relationship with Tiffany's mum, Marla. Photo: Getty

When Trump and Marla split, the businessman remained at Trump Towers in New York, while supporting Tiffany financially, but not emotionally.

“Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me,” Marla told People of raising Tiffany as a single mum.

Marla Maples Tiffany

Marla and Donald split in 1997, leaving her to bring up Tiffany solo. Photo: Getty

“Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.” 

