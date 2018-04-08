News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum’s brutally honest parenting time-lapse goes viral
Mum’s brutally honest time-lapse goes viral
Painful moment son ruins gender reveal by popping balloon
The painful moment son ruins gender reveal

Blogger defends stay at home mums

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Blogger Sia Cooper has an epic response to those who shame stay-at-home mothers.

Ed Helms explains the controversial Kennedy cover-up unveiled in his new film 'Chappaquiddick'
3:10

Ed Helms explains the controversial Kennedy cover-up unveiled in his new film 'Chappaquiddick'
Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant
0:43

Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant
Can you see what's wrong here?
1:00

Can you see what's wrong here?
Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
1:15

Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
2:15

Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
 

Taking to Instagram, the 'Diary Of A Fit Mommy' blogger has revealed she's just one of many women who have been called 'lazy' and 'useless' for not going to work, and she says there's criticism towards both types of mums - those who stay at home, and those who don't.

"It seems like no mother can win here! What gives?? You’re damned if you choose to stay home and raise your kids and you’re damned if you make a career for yourself," she writes.

sia cooper stay at home mums

Blogger Sia Cooper has an epic response to those who shame stay-at-home mothers. Source: Instagram/diaryofafitmommyofficial

"I’ve had so many comments stating that I sit around all day and do nothing," Sia continues.

And this is the part where she is about to set the record straight to all the critics.

"Let me begin that I am a work at home mom and I run a full time $500,000 a year business from home that’s allow my husband to retire early from his career," she writes.

"Yes, while I do stay home, I work my a*s off. I’m a personal trainer and social media is a REAL job to be. How I choose to provide income for my family is none of your business to call me a bad mom."

diary of a fit mommy official

Taking to Instagram, the 'Diary Of A Fit Mommy' blogger has revealed she's just one of many women who have been called 'lazy' and 'useless' for not going to work, and she says there's criticism towards both types of mums - those who stay at home, and those who don't. Source: Instagram/diaryofafitmommyofficial

The blogger also has nothing against mothers who work outside of home.

"If you choose to work 40+ hours outside the home, you go girl!" she says.

"If you choose to forgo a career to raise your children full time-hell yes! More power to both types of mamas because BOTH work so hard in different ways yet they both are constantly judged. WHY?? Why is there this stupid idea of what a mom should be, should do, and should look like."

The main message Sia tries to get across is that both types of mums are just as 'valuable', and it's really society that is "so screwed up" with double standards and unreasonable judgments.

diary of a fit mommy blogger stay at home mums

The main message Sia tries to get across is that both types of mums are just as 'valuable', and it's really society that is "so screwed up" with double standards and unreasonable judgments. Source: Instagram/diaryofafitmommyofficial

"So to the mamas who are providing for their families either by offering their services or by bringing home funds, I salute you. You are a major contributor in your household and your kids will love you for it," says Sia.

"I think SAHMs are just as valuable as the career moms and vice versa.

"Do not let anyone make you feel guilty for doing what you feel is best for you and your family. Keep on being a “bad mom” and thanks for following this little series!"

You tell them, Sia.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top