Blogger defends stay at home mums

Blogger Sia Cooper has an epic response to those who shame stay-at-home mothers.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Diary Of A Fit Mommy' blogger has revealed she's just one of many women who have been called 'lazy' and 'useless' for not going to work, and she says there's criticism towards both types of mums - those who stay at home, and those who don't.

"It seems like no mother can win here! What gives?? You’re damned if you choose to stay home and raise your kids and you’re damned if you make a career for yourself," she writes.

"I’ve had so many comments stating that I sit around all day and do nothing," Sia continues.

And this is the part where she is about to set the record straight to all the critics.

"Let me begin that I am a work at home mom and I run a full time $500,000 a year business from home that’s allow my husband to retire early from his career," she writes.

"Yes, while I do stay home, I work my a*s off. I’m a personal trainer and social media is a REAL job to be. How I choose to provide income for my family is none of your business to call me a bad mom."

The blogger also has nothing against mothers who work outside of home.

"If you choose to work 40+ hours outside the home, you go girl!" she says.

"If you choose to forgo a career to raise your children full time-hell yes! More power to both types of mamas because BOTH work so hard in different ways yet they both are constantly judged. WHY?? Why is there this stupid idea of what a mom should be, should do, and should look like."

The main message Sia tries to get across is that both types of mums are just as 'valuable', and it's really society that is "so screwed up" with double standards and unreasonable judgments.

"So to the mamas who are providing for their families either by offering their services or by bringing home funds, I salute you. You are a major contributor in your household and your kids will love you for it," says Sia.

"I think SAHMs are just as valuable as the career moms and vice versa.

"Do not let anyone make you feel guilty for doing what you feel is best for you and your family. Keep on being a “bad mom” and thanks for following this little series!"

You tell them, Sia.

