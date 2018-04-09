News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum accidentally sends son to school in X-rated tee
Mum hilariously sends son to school in X-rated tee
Parents mortified by five-year-old’s homework confession
Parents mortified by homework confession

Mum whose family was turned into a cruel meme snaps back

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

A mum-of-four who all suffer from a rare genetic deformity has hit out at a vile meme mocking her young children.

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
2:06

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
Brooklyn Beckham Spotted KISSING Model & CONFIRMS Chloe Moretz Breakup?
1:27

Brooklyn Beckham Spotted KISSING Model & CONFIRMS Chloe Moretz Breakup?
Kylie Jenner Fans Think Tyga is Baby Stormi's REAL Father for This Reason
2:21

Kylie Jenner Fans Think Tyga is Baby Stormi's REAL Father for This Reason
Baby Afraid to Take Bath
0:30

Baby Afraid to Take Bath
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz Putting Their Breakups in the Past?
1:40

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz Putting Their Breakups in the Past?
Bella Thorne HEARTBROKEN After Being Ditched by Scott Disick for Chloe Bartoli
2:11

Bella Thorne HEARTBROKEN After Being Ditched by Scott Disick for Chloe Bartoli
Chloe Grace Moretz's INSANE Vacation Cabin That Would Make Kylie Jenner's Airbnb's Jealous

Chloe Grace Moretz's INSANE Vacation Cabin That Would Make Kylie Jenner's Airbnb's Jealous
We Tried It: Sheep Placenta Facial
4:40

We Tried It: Sheep Placenta Facial
Lauren Pope, Chloe Sims, Nicola Roberts and Holly Willoughby
1:14

Lauren Pope, Chloe Sims, Nicola Roberts and Holly Willoughby
Is The Vampire Breast Lift The New Boob Job? | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
3:49

Is The Vampire Breast Lift The New Boob Job?
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Caught Cheating
1:51

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Caught Cheating
AWKWARD! Madison Beer &amp; Chloe Moretz's Near Disastrous Run In
1:50

AWKWARD! Madison Beer & Chloe Moretz's Near Disastrous Run In
 

Bobbie-Jo Theriault said she was left ‘disgusted’ after seeing the “cruel and hurtful” post which featured an image of her family with the caption: ‘When you don’t learn from your mistakes’.

The 43-year-old was born with Crouzon Syndrome, which causes the head to become misshapen.

Her four children – oldest son Jayden, 14, and eight-year-old triplets Kaydence, Taylor and Kaylin – also suffer from the same condition and have endured a lifetime of surgeries.

Mums family turned into meme

A mum has hit back after her family were turned into a cruel internet meme. Photo: Caters News

Crouzon Syndrome

Bobbie-Jo and all four of her children were born with Crouzon Syndrome. Photo: Caters News

The vicious meme was circulated on troll pages with thousands of followers before Bobbie-Jo contacted Facebook to report the content.

“When I saw it, I was so disgusted. They are just kids. I don’t know how people can do that kind of thing,” Bobbie-Jo, who lives with her children and husband Fredrick, in Florida, said.

“I just find it so hurtful.

“Nobody knows my story or my family’s story and yet they think it is ok to post this kind of thing.

“They know nothing about my kids.

“There are so many cruel people out there. Especially on the internet.

Woman hits back at internet meme

Bobbie-Jo can't believe how people can be so cruel to children they don't even know. Photo: Caters News

“They hide behind their keyboards. They would never say it to your face.”

Crouzon Syndrome is a genetic condition, caused by a mutation on a specific gene.

It can be passed on from parent to child but in many cases, develops randomly.

If one parent is affected, half of his or her children will inherit the condition.

Most children born with the condition will have surgery before they are 18-months-old.

Facebook has been contacted for comment.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top