Mum hilariously sends son to school in X-rated tee

One mum was left reeling after her son returned home from school, only to discover he’d been wearing an X-rated t-shirt all day.

Shelly McCullar from Texas sent her sincerest apologies to the teachers at her son Anthony’s school via a Facebook post after finding out he’d been wearing the rude t-shirt.

Shelly was forced to explain herself, claiming she thought the tee had an innocent logo on the front.

“Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this," she said.

“A friend had given me some hand me down clothes for Anthony. I haven’t had the chance to completely go through them.”

In the post, the mother included a photo of her son wearing the now-infamous tee: a parody McDonald’s logo (which instead of the Golden Arches depicted a woman’s open legs) with the words “I’m lovin’ it”.

Hilarious as it is, both her son AND the teachers at his school failed to notice the difference.

In the video accompanying the post, her son explains the t-shirt was part of two bags of boys’ clothes given to the family by friends.

“I thought it was McDonald’s,” he says innocently.

His mum then asks him if any of the teachers at his school stopped him, where he explained they thought it was simply the McDonald’s logo too.

This has to be up there with one of the funniest parenting fails of all time. We’re just glad she sees the humour in it...

