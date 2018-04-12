TV star shares incredible post-baby six-pack

It’s been seven months since she welcomed her son, and personal trainer Tiffany Hall’s healthy and realistic approach to getting back in shape has clearly paid off with the TV star sharing incredible photos of her six-pack on social media.

The former The Biggest Loser trainer gained 30 kilograms during her pregnancy with Arnold, admitting she relished her cravings for sausage rolls and chips.

Heeding doctors advice, the mum – who is married to comedian Ed Kavalee – waited until her body was ready to embark on intense 20 minute workouts, six days a week.

Tiffany, 33, has her own exercise program TiffXO, and says she’s most proud of how good she’s feeling, rather than how she looks.

“My guns are coming back and that's pretty wonderful but the best bit is that people are commenting on my glowing, vibrant smile,” Tiffany revealed on Instagram.

“New (and old) mums will know allll about that baby brain fog and it feels amazing to be emerging from under that fuzzy cloud.”

Despite having to overcome fitness hurdles after she tripped and broke her ankle in February, Tiffany is back to fighting fit.

“I feel glorious, full of dynamic energy,” Tiffany revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week.

“I am confident, I am courageous and I know I can smash my goals out of the park.”

